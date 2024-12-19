Want to be a better friend? Science says these 7 habits can strengthen any bond

Friendships are a cornerstone of human life, providing emotional and practical support that bolsters well-being. However, not all friendships hold equal appeal. A recent study in Evolutionary Psychological Science identifies seven key strategies people use to nurture and solidify bonds with friends they value most. These insights shed light on how individuals actively enhance their relationships for deeper connections and mutual growth. (Also read: 10 reasons to give someone a chance, according to a relationship coach ) Study reveals 7 key strategies for strengthening friendships across gender and age.(Unsplash)

Seven ways people build stronger friendships

Menelaos Apostolou and his team highlighted a gap in friendship research, which has primarily examined how relationships are maintained rather than the active strategies used to strengthen them. Using an evolutionary framework, the researchers proposed that these strategies likely revolve around showcasing support and trust, which are essential factors for cultivating deeper, more meaningful bonds.

Research revealed seven key strategies for nurturing friendships(Pixabay)

The study uncovered seven key strategies people use to strengthen friendships: offering support, increasing interaction, maintaining regular communication, giving gifts, building trust, fostering family connections, and expressing agreement. Of these, providing support was the most commonly reported, highlighting individuals’ readiness to help friends emotionally, materially, or practically during challenging times. Planning activities together and maintaining frequent contact, such as through calls or messages, were also prominent strategies.

Sex, age and personality influence friendship strategies

The findings revealed noteworthy differences in the use of friendship-strengthening strategies based on sex, age, and personality traits. Women were significantly more likely than men to employ all seven strategies, showcasing a greater inclination toward nurturing relationships. Younger participants demonstrated a pronounced preference for strategies that emphasised building trust and fostering interactions.

Personality traits also played a critical role; individuals with higher levels of agreeableness were more inclined to adopt support-oriented strategies, while those high in openness tended to utilise a wider range of approaches, reflecting a more versatile approach to strengthening friendships.

However, the study had limitations. Self-reported intentions might not accurately represent real-life behaviours, and the focus on Greek-speaking populations may restrict the broader applicability of the results.