Want to be with your partner 20 years from now? Relationship coach says these 10 habits can make your love stronger

Building a strong, lasting relationship requires effort and commitment from both partners. According to Sam Hughes, a 'mindset and relationship coach' based in the UK, here are 10 habits that can help. Also read | 95-year-old grandma's honest dating advice is winning the internet: ‘Be happy on your own, man is just an add-on' Relationship coach shares 10 habits you need to adopt if you want to stay with your partner 20 years from now. (Pexels)

In an Instagram post he shared on November 15, 2024, Sam said, “If you still want to be together 20 years from now, here are 10 habits you need to start today.” Relationship success is largely dependent on intentions, and as per Sam, these habits could be the secret to a lasting relationship:

Be honest, clear and direct

1. Make time for each other. If the connection isn’t a priority in your relationship then it’s going to disappear

2. Express your appreciation for them, everyday. Tell them what you love about them, tell them how much they mean to you.

3. Actively listen to what they say. It’s so easy to be distracted in this world. Take the time to ask open-ended questions and really listen to what they say.

4. Be honest, clear and direct about things you want and need. Stop expecting them to be able to read your mind.

5. Practice forgiveness and letting go. We all make mistakes. If you hold onto your partner, nothing but resentment will grow.

Be physical, laugh together

6. Invest in yourself not just the relationship. Go and do things alone. Be your own person!

7. Check in with them regularly about how they feel the relationship is going. This helps you nip problems in the bud before they become big issues.

8. Be physical. Hug them when they come home and kiss them before they leave. It’s a habit, and the longer you don’t do it, the harder it can be to start again.

9. Laugh together. Do things that are fun! Go and be big kids again and experience that innocent joy.

10. Always be honest. If you made a mistake, be honest about it. Trust is the foundation of a relationship.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.