Why even ‘perfect’ marriages end: New York divorce lawyer reveals what really breaks couples apart

James shared in the video, “I hope people’s marriages end in death,” he says, acknowledging how unusual that may sound at first. “That’s a weird thing to say… like, ‘I hope your marriage ends in death.’ But I do, because it means they made it all the way to the finish line.”

James Joseph Sexton, a US attorney who specialises in divorce and family law in New York, reveals in his May 12 Instagram post offers a striking reflection on the nature of marriage and why even relationships that appear perfect can ultimately change or end over time.

Even the most picture-perfect marriages can sometimes hide cracks beneath the surface that are not immediately visible. From communication gaps to evolving personal priorities and unmet emotional needs, relationships often shift quietly over time before reaching a breaking point. In many cases, what looks ‘perfect’ from the outside may tell a very different story within the home. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift )

For James, the idea is rooted in longevity and fulfilment rather than loss. He explains that there is no greater blessing than reaching the end of life still connected to the same partner, with gratitude and love intact.

“I can’t think of a greater blessing to ask for someone than to say, I hope that when one of you loses the other, that you’ll be able to say, this person helped me become the most authentic version of myself, and they’re still my favourite person,” he adds.

His perspective highlights how relationships evolve over time, and why even “perfect” marriages are shaped by growth, change, and the ability to remain deeply connected through life’s journey.