Longevity doctor shares 5 morning habits to protect the heart, explains why we should delay the morning coffee

As society embraces a sedentary lifestyle, taking care of one’s cardiovascular health becomes increasingly important. With the rising risk of heart attacks and cardiac arrests, the pumping station of the body is in need of some “armour,” according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health. Simple morning lifestyle habits can go a long way to maintain heart health. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 11, Dr Vass noted that the organ is at its most vulnerable in the morning. “If you never want to be the person who gets surprised by a heart attack, here are five morning habits to help protect your heart before noon,” he shared, adding that what an individual does within the first two hours of waking up sets their metabolic and cardiovascular tone for the rest of the day.

The five morning habits that he shared are listed as follows.