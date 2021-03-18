Women less likely to reproduce for the first time in urban environment: Study
A new study in Behavioral Ecology, published by Oxford University Press, found that women are less likely to procreate in urban areas that have a higher percentage of females than males in the population.
Although the majority of modern cities have more women than men and thus suffer from lower fertility rates, the effects of female-biased sex ratios - having more women than men in a population - is less studied than male-biased ratios.
Researchers here analysed how female-biased sex ratios are linked to marriages, reproductive histories, dispersal, and the effects of urbanisation on society.
The research team from the University of Turku, University of Helsinki, and Pennsylvania State University used a massive internal migration event that occurred in Finland during WWII, when 10 per cent of Finnish territory was ceded to the Soviet Union and over 400,000 citizens were evacuated.
The Finnish government implemented a settlement act to provide land for farmers to replace the territory they lost. Each village in the ceded territory was assigned to a specific location in western Finland to keep communities together, though evacuees were not required to move to their assigned location.
Researchers consulted a database of the evacuees, which was compiled of interviews of evacuees between 1968 and 1970. The database entries list the name, sex, date of birth, birthplace, occupation, year of marriage, reproductive records, and the years and names of all places the evacuee lived from birth until the time of the interview.
Researchers followed the annual reproductive and dispersal decisions of 8,296 evacuee women from 1945 to 1955 who were between the ages of 19 and 42 during this time, were unmarried when the war ended in 1945, and whose reproductive status and annual place of residence were known. Researchers measured the sex ratios in the locations these women lived throughout this period and estimated women's probability to start a family or disperse.
The study found that the likelihood of reproducing was strongly influenced by the local sex ratio but that this relationship differed between rural and urban environments. While female-biased population sex ratio lowered women's probability to reproduce for the first time in urban environments this was not the case in rural areas. However, women did not move into areas with more men, instead, they were more likely to relocate to urban areas, despite the sex ratio being strongly female-biased in these locations.
The researchers concluded that women probably moved to urban areas for work and education opportunities, but then experienced a competitive market for finding a spouse and thus were less likely to have children than women who lived outside of urban areas. Overall, women were 15 per cent less likely to reproduce in urban areas compared to rural areas. In towns, every percentage of increase of men in the population increased women's probability to have a first child by 2.7 per cent whereas in rural areas increase was only 0.4 per cent .
Researchers also noted that while the population they studied is historical, the findings can be applicable to present-day urban environments. Women outnumber men in many cities across the developing and developed world, and they may be finding themselves in the same predicament experienced by Finnish women many decades ago.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women less likely to reproduce for the first time in urban environment: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Konwar says, 'Dil Chahiye That's Made In India,' Milind Soman loves it
- Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the famous 90s song Made In India by Alisha Chinai which starred Milind Soman. The actor loved it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tragic': LGBTQ Catholics in US react to Vatican's rebuff of same-sex unions
- LGBTQ Catholics in the United States stung by Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin, contrast the Roman Catholic Church’s stern rhetoric against same-sex marriage with the many documented cases of Catholic leaders covering up child sex abuse committed by clergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle already has a gift for unborn daughter, she bought it in 2015
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared that they are expecting a daughter. After that, an old interview of Meghan resurfaced on the internet revealing that she had splurged on a watch which she hopes to pass it down to her daughter one day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women spent more time doing household chores than men during Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are moving on after divorce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restoring dignity in a relationship: With Love by Simran Mangharam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demi Lovato says failed engagement made her understand her sexuality
- During a recent interview, famous singer and actor, Demi Lovato shared that her failed engagement to Max Ehrich helped her understand her sexuality better. "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds that misleading people are often easily misled by others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wives carry husbands on backs for a race to raise awareness on gender equality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star and Disney India introduces new group for women and LGBTQ employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Initiative can salvage your sinking relation-ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this Vegetarian Paella recipe and get a taste of Spain with a healthy twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day 2021: Celebrating women who chose to challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021 | Men have equal role in women empowerment: Hema Malini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox