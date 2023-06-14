Elder abuse refers to any intentional act or failure to act that causes harm or distress to an older adult and it can take various forms including physical, emotional or psychological, sexual, financial exploitation, neglect or abandonment. Elder abuse can occur in different settings such as homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities or even in public places hence, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed every year on Jun 15 to encourage individuals, organizations and communities to take action against elder abuse and raise awareness by highlighting the issue of elder abuse by helping to educate the public about its prevalence, signs and consequences. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Signs of emotional, physical abuse in elderly (Photo by William Krause on Unsplash)

Elder abuse can affect anyone but certain factors can increase vulnerability such as physical or cognitive impairments, isolation, dependency on others or a history of family violence where perpetrators of elder abuse can be family members, caregivers, professionals or strangers who exploit or mistreat older adults. According to Nursing Home Abuse Center, watch out for these warning signs that may indicate your loved one has suffered from emotional elder abuse:

Appearing afraid of their caregiver

Appearing depressed or withdrawn

Appearing shyer than usual

Avoiding eye contact

Changes in eating or sleeping patterns

Engaging in self-harm

Having low self-esteem

Isolating from friends and family

Rocking back and forth

Self-neglect (lack of proper health care)

Highlighting physical abuse, Seniors Rights Victoria listed the examples of physical abuse include “pushing, shoving, slapping, biting, kicking, burning, rough handling, restraining with rope, belts, ties or locking them in a room, building or yard, using chemical restraints such as alcohol, medications, household chemicals or poisons (a blood test would be required), holding a pillow over a person’s head.” The signs of physical abuse include:

pain or restricted movement

bruises, bite marks, cuts, burns, scratches

unexplained accidents

unexplained injuries such as broken bones, sprains, punctures

over or under-use of sedation

fear or anxiety

stories about injuries that conflict between the older person and others

If you suspect elder abuse, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities, such as adult protective services, local law enforcement or a helpline specifically dedicated to elder abuse. Interventions may involve investigation, protection, providing support services, and legal actions, depending on the situation and severity of abuse.

Preventing and addressing elder abuse requires a collective effort from individuals, communities, organizations and policymakers. It involves raising awareness, promoting education, enhancing support systems for older adults and ensuring the enforcement of laws and regulations to protect their rights and well-being.

