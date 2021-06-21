World Refugee Day: Priyanka Chopra pens inspiring message on strength, courage

With a huge body of philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartwarming message on “strength and courage” on World Refugee Day 2021. Honouring the “people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution”, Priyanka drew the attention towards the plight of the refugees across the world.

Taking to her social media handle where she enjoys a fan base of 64.6 million on Instagram alone, Priyanka shared a video that gave fellow philanthropists a glimpse of her visit to several refugee camps and her heart-melting yet empowering interactions with them. “Today, we honor the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. While we’re all dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the plight of refugees across the world continues (sic).” She shared in the caption.

PeeCee added, “The children are affected the most, witnessing pain and suffering that no child should. The stories they told me… it shook me… so many horrifying experiences… it’s hard to understand. For their sakes, we must never forget (sic).”

Concluding on a note of hope, Priyanka asserted, “Yet there is hope. I will never forget the amazing people I've met on my trips to various refugee camps, and it is because of them that my resolve to keep working by bringing attention to their situation has just grown stronger. They need our continued support for access to better healthcare, education and to build a safer future. #WorldRefugeeDay @unicef (sic).”

Designated by the United Nations, World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for the plight of refugees and to recognise their resilience in rebuilding their lives. It falls each year on June 20.

Earlier this month, Priyanka along with other 28 high-profile UNICEF Ambassadors and Supporters including David Beckham, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Whoopi Goldberg, Angélique Kidjo and Liam Neeson had joined an extraordinary call demanding that G7 leaders commit to donating doses of Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries. They were “beyond pleased” to a donation of 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter