Room, Board…Adrenaline? The Rise of the All-Inclusive Adventure Resort

But something clicked on the third day as she sat, a steaming mug of coffee in hand, on a small whale-watching boat motoring across the foggy Clayoquot Sound. With her next meal already planned by the lodge’s chef and exciting excursions pre-booked by its concierge, Levinson saw the virtues of this resort’s low-stress approach to outdoor adventure. “I remember being in that fog and [thinking] that I don’t have to approach everything at the same pace or with the same anxiety level,” she said.

During their week at Clayoquot, Levinson and her family relaxed into an experience that allowed them to try out new activities at will. The foursome bonded over a frigid river plunge on a canyoneering excursion and munched on homemade “bliss balls,” a snack made from oats, honey and dates. They also enjoyed mountain biking and hiking along the fjords of Vancouver Island.

At Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge guests can stay in one of 25 luxury tents along the banks of Clayoquot Sound.

Jim Manley, owner of the Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana, says he wanted to create a place where adults could feel like kids again. After a lifelong obsession with cowboy movies and Wild West culture, he spent 20 years looking for a property where he might help others tap in to that same wonder.

Back in 2010 when the ranch opened, no “luxury all-inclusive” category existed, he recalls. He figured he could attract guests with the sheer volume of things to do. “How do you get adults to play? Well, if it’s fully inclusive, and they’ve paid for everything, and there’s 40 activities, they go nuts,” he said. “The amount of women and men in their 50s and 60s that go nuts over paintball is unbelievable.” For rates starting at $2,300 a night, guests also get access to guided fly fishing, cycling, trap shooting and naturalist-led walks.

Remote, all-inclusive retreats have experienced a surge in popularity since the Covid-19 pandemic reignited many travelers’ passion for the outdoors. “We took some trips to Sequoia and Yosemite and enjoyed it immensely, but were looking for more of a blend of ‘vacation’ and ‘outdoors,’ ” said Lonnie Giamela, an attorney in California. His ideal trip would be cushier than those national park tours and combine active outdoor excursions with relaxed cabin time.

Colorado’s C Lazy U Ranch, an all-inclusive setup on an 8,500-acre expanse of Rocky Mountain foothills, fit the bill. Giamela loved that he and his kids could try out mountain biking and horseback riding, and not be concerned about wasting money if a child didn’t like a particular activity.

Beachside tents at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef in Australia.

Costa Rica’s Pacuare Lodge is so remote that visitors must arrive via white-water raft, by air or on a rutted 4WD-only road. Once on the protected 840-acre property though, travelers spend their days bird-watching, ziplining and hiking through the rainforest.