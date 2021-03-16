IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together amid pandemic
Representational image(PTI)
Representational image(PTI)
lifestyle

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together amid pandemic

Even as more teachers receive vaccinations, the distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Boston
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST

US guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom.

Even as more teachers receive vaccinations, the distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. But amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together, states including Illinois and Massachusetts are allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

Debate around the issue flared last week when a new study suggested that, if masks are worn, students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, it looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-feet guideline for months.

Asked about it Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency is now exploring whether children can be seated closer together than was previously recommended. The 6-feet spacing guideline is “among the biggest challenges” schools have faced in reopening, she said.

The CDC included the larger spacing limit in its latest school guidelines, which were issued in February and concluded that schools can safely operate during the pandemic with masks, distancing and other precautions. It suggested 6 feet and said physical distancing “should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.”

Other organisations have issued more relaxed guidelines, including the World Health Organization, which urges 1 meter in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to space desks “3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart.”

Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, a national superintendents group, said he expects to see more states and schools move to the 3-feet rule in coming weeks. With the larger guideline, he said, most schools only have the space to bring half of their students in at a time. Moving to 3 feet could allow about 75% at a time, he said.

“There are districts that have been doing 3 feet for quite some time without experiencing any greater amount of infection,” he said.

In Illinois, health officials said last week that students can be seated 3 feet apart as long as their teachers are vaccinated. Before, state officials required the CDC's larger requirement.

With the state's blessing, the Barrington district near Chicago plans to reopen its middle schools Tuesday using the smaller spacing rule. Any student will be allowed to attend in-person at the two middle schools, although the district expects roughly 30% to continue with remote learning.

“I'm glad that our public health officials allowed us to move forward by looking at the data and research,” said superintendent Brian Harris.

Questions around spacing have led to a battle in Massachusetts, where teachers and some schools are opposing a state plan to bring younger students back five days a week starting next month. The plan calls on schools to space students 3 feet apart, although many schools have been using the CDC's guideline.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, a statewide union, argues that seating students closer will increase the risk for everyone in the classroom. It also poses a problem for districts that have agreed to contracts with teachers adopting the 6-feet rule as a requirement.

“They can't just throw 6 feet out the window. They can't throw away what has been agreed upon,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the union. “If they can't make it work, then they're going to have to come to a new agreement.”

In Boston's public schools, desks will be spaced at least 3 feet apart but teachers and staff will be asked to keep 6 feet from students and other staff when feasible, said Xavier Andrews, the district's spokesperson. Schools will also use larger rooms and outdoor spaces to keep students at a safe distance, he said.

“BPS remains committed to working with our union partners and is excited to continue our safe return this month for thousands of additional students,” Andrews said in a statement.

In Ohio, Cincinnati's school board got an earful from parents and others last month when it proposed resuming in-person learning at the crowded Walnut Hills High School under a model that called for distancing of only 3 feet there while its other schools would use 6 feet.

The critics included Walnut Hills teacher Brandon Keller, who said the plan was foolish and dangerous. He warned the board: “Your decision will have a body count.” (AP) RS RS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(FILES) In this file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019. - Electric carmaker Tesla has crowned its brash billionaire founder and CEO Elon Musk with a new title: Technoking. And Zach Kirkhorn, the company's chief financial officer, will now be known as "Master of Coin," Tesla said on March 15, 2021 in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019. - Electric carmaker Tesla has crowned its brash billionaire founder and CEO Elon Musk with a new title: Technoking. And Zach Kirkhorn, the company's chief financial officer, will now be known as "Master of Coin," Tesla said on March 15, 2021 in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (AFP)
art culture

Technoking: Tesla's Elon Musk has new title, unveils NFT-themed song

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The popularity of NFTs has exploded during the pandemic, as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE — In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Sandro Botticelli's 15th-century painting called "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York. The small painting sold at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, Jan, 28, 2021, for $92.2 million, an auction record for the Renaissance master. (AP)
FILE — In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Sandro Botticelli's 15th-century painting called "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is displayed at Sotheby's, in New York. The small painting sold at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, Jan, 28, 2021, for $92.2 million, an auction record for the Renaissance master. (AP)
art culture

Botticelli or Beeple? The art world needs both

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Closed galleries and auctions hit art sales hard. But an influx of young, tech-savvy collectors has kept the market buzzing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
art culture

Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The 7-foot-tall (2-m), 650-pound (300-kg) statue of the diminutive Ginsburg, which was created by Gillie and Marc, an Australian artist couple, was placed indoors last Friday at a residential and commercial complex called City Point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Looking to get some fast, intense cardio benefits? Learn from Bhagyashree as she shows a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly with stability ball knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman flies a kite on a hill in Athens, on clean Monday, March 15, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic, which hit Cyprus, and Greece especially hard this winter, threatened to ground the kite-flying, an essential part of the celebration of Clean Monday, the first day of Lent. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)(AP)
A woman flies a kite on a hill in Athens, on clean Monday, March 15, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic, which hit Cyprus, and Greece especially hard this winter, threatened to ground the kite-flying, an essential part of the celebration of Clean Monday, the first day of Lent. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)(AP)
art culture

Greeks fly kites for Clean Monday holiday despite coronavirus pandemic

AP, Athens, Greece
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Clean Monday marks the transition from Carnival to the beginning of Lent, a period of spiritual purification in preparation for the solemnity of Orthodox Easter, and kites have been an essential part of celebrations for more than a century in Greece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health

ANI, Michigan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Forty-six per cent of parents say their teen has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a new poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(PTI)
Representational image(PTI)
lifestyle

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together amid pandemic

PTI, Boston
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Even as more teachers receive vaccinations, the distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how exercise during pregnancy saves kids from health problems as adults

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Exercising during pregnancy may let women significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life, new research suggests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Final adjustments are made to a creation backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2019 collection is presented during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2018. (Representational)(REUTERS)
Final adjustments are made to a creation backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2019 collection is presented during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2018. (Representational)(REUTERS)
fashion

Walmart hires designer for Meghan Markle, Oprah to steer upscale apparel

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell has dressed Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. Soon, Walmart Inc. shoppers can wear his styles, too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh gets full body workout done right with kickboxing and we too are inspired to land a few kicks and pack a few punches on our Tuesday blues | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
health

Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Study claims that the protective membrane around tumours may be a good target for therapies to prevent metastasis. Here's how
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Tragic': LGBTQ Catholics in US react to Vatican's rebuff of same-sex unions(Photo by Kristel Hayes on Unsplash)
'Tragic': LGBTQ Catholics in US react to Vatican's rebuff of same-sex unions(Photo by Kristel Hayes on Unsplash)
relationships

'Tragic': LGBTQ Catholics in US react to Vatican's rebuff of same-sex unions

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • LGBTQ Catholics in the United States stung by Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin, contrast the Roman Catholic Church’s stern rhetoric against same-sex marriage with the many documented cases of Catholic leaders covering up child sex abuse committed by clergy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread(Photo by Kristina Paparo on Unsplash)
Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread(Photo by Kristina Paparo on Unsplash)
travel

Ahead of Olympics, Japan links daytime karaoke sessions with coronavirus spread

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Japan's karaoke sessions cause coronavirus alert, calls for caution steps including putting up acrylic panels, good ventilation and disinfecting the microphones
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP