Stress has a way of taking over before you even realize it. Your thoughts start racing, your shoulders tighten, and suddenly even small tasks can feel overwhelming. In moments like these, many people try to think their way out of stress, but peace often begins somewhere much simpler: your breath.

3 breathing techniques that can help you relieve stress(Pinterest)

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Your breath tends to become rapid when you feel anxious or stressed. By slowing it down intentionally, you send a signal to your body that you are safe. As your body relaxes, your mind often follows. The next time stress starts building up, take a moment to pause and focus on your breath with these three easy breathing techniques.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to quiet your mind

1. Box Breathing

One of the easiest and most effective techniques for calming your mind and body, the Box Breathing meditation technique is commonly used by athletes, public speakers, and even military personnel to stay focused under pressure.

Here's how to do it:

Inhale through your nose for 4 seconds

Hold your breath for 4 seconds

Repeat the cycle several times

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{{^usCountry}} As you continue this steady rhythm, you may notice your heart rate slowing down and your thoughts becoming less chaotic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As you continue this steady rhythm, you may notice your heart rate slowing down and your thoughts becoming less chaotic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Physiological Sigh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Physiological Sigh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sometimes stress can build up so quickly that you need an immediate reset. That's where the physiological sigh can help. To practice it: Take a deep breath in through your nose until your lungs feel almost full

Then take a quick, short inhale through your nose to expand your lungs fully

Exhale slowly, with your mouth, in a long sigh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes stress can build up so quickly that you need an immediate reset. That's where the physiological sigh can help. To practice it: Take a deep breath in through your nose until your lungs feel almost full

Then take a quick, short inhale through your nose to expand your lungs fully

Exhale slowly, with your mouth, in a long sigh {{/usCountry}}

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This technique helps release built-up tension and can quickly reduce feelings of stress. Many people notice a sense of relief after just one or two rounds. Think of it as pressing a reset button for your mind and body when things start to feel overwhelming.

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ALSO READ: 7 myths about meditation that many people still believe

3. Five-Finger Breathing

Five-finger breathing combines breathwork with gentle movement, making it especially useful when your mind feels scattered or restless.

To do this exercise:

Hold one hand out in front of you

Use the index finger of your other hand to trace the outline of your open hand slowly

As you move up each finger, inhale slowly

As you move down each finger, exhale slowly

Continue tracing all five fingers

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Unlike many breathing exercises, five-finger breathing engages multiple senses. You focus on your breath, the movement of your hands, and the physical sensation of touch. This helps bring your attention back to the present moment, quiet mental chatter, and creates a feeling of calm almost instantly.

ALSO READ: What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?

Disclaimer: Breathing exercises can support relaxation and stress management, but they are not a substitute for professional medical or mental health care.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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