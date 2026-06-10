The first few minutes in the morning after you wake up often set the tone for your mood, focus, and energy levels. While many people start the day by scrolling through their phones or rushing into tasks, taking a few moments for yourself can help you feel more positive and prepared for whatever lies ahead.

An expert-recommended 10-minute morning energy ritual to start your day right (Pinterest)

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"As a tarot reader, I've found that consistency matters far more than complexity. A few intentional minutes each morning can completely shift how you move through your day, including a glass of water in silence!" added Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

ALSO READ: Are they your Soulmate, Twin Flame, or Karmic Partner? An expert explains the difference

Here is Sud's 10-minute morning energy ritual to make a noticeable difference in your day.

Start with a glass of water and an intention

Before reaching for your phone, drink a glass of water. As you do, set a simple intention for the day. It could be:

I choose peace today.

I am open to opportunities.

I trust myself.

I protect my energy.

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{{^usCountry}} Think of it as giving your mind a clear direction before the outside world begins competing for your attention. Hold a crystal for 1 minute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think of it as giving your mind a clear direction before the outside world begins competing for your attention. Hold a crystal for 1 minute {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You do not need a complicated ritual before breakfast. Simply hold a crystal in your hand and take a few deep breaths. Choose one based on the energy you would like to invite into your day: Amethyst for calm and mental clarity

Rose Quartz for self-love and emotional balance

Citrine for confidence and abundance

Black Tourmaline for protection and grounding

Pyrite for motivation and career success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need a complicated ritual before breakfast. Simply hold a crystal in your hand and take a few deep breaths. Choose one based on the energy you would like to invite into your day: Amethyst for calm and mental clarity

Rose Quartz for self-love and emotional balance

Citrine for confidence and abundance

Black Tourmaline for protection and grounding

Pyrite for motivation and career success {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The goal is not perfection. It is creating a moment of connection and mindfulness before the day gets busy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The goal is not perfection. It is creating a moment of connection and mindfulness before the day gets busy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 4 Pranamaya practices to help relieve anxiety Read a positive message or quote {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 4 Pranamaya practices to help relieve anxiety Read a positive message or quote {{/usCountry}}

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For many people, the first thing they consume each morning is negative news, social media drama, or a flood of emails. It is no surprise that stress and anxiety can start building before the day has properly begun.

Instead, spend a minute reading something uplifting. This could be:

A positive affirmation

A spiritual quote

A page from a personal development book

An inspiring message you have saved on your phone

The thoughts you feed your mind first thing in the morning often influence how the rest of your day unfolds. Think of it as a healthy breakfast for your mindset. Even a simple reminder, such as "Everything I need is already within me," can help you approach the day with greater confidence and clarity.

Do a quick energy reset

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If you wake up feeling anxious, emotionally drained, or weighed down by yesterday's worries, try a simple energy reset.

Stand comfortably and imagine any stagnant energy leaving your body with each exhale. Then take three slow breaths:

Inhale confidence. Exhale stress.

Inhale peace. Exhale overwhelm.

This practice takes less than a minute but can help bring your focus back to the present moment.

ALSO READ: Indigo Aura meaning: Signs you have a strong Third Eye Chakra

Step into natural light

Open a window, step onto your balcony, or spend a minute standing in the sunlight. Natural light helps signal to your body that it is time to wake up and can instantly boost your mood.

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While you are there, think of one thing you are grateful for. It does not have to be something life-changing. Sometimes gratitude is simply appreciating your morning tea or coffee, your dog, a good night's sleep, and another chance to begin again. These small moments can help shift your perspective and give a more positive start to the day.

Wear your energy for the day

One of the simplest spiritual rituals is choosing your crystals with intention rather than wearing them out of habit.

You might choose:

Pyrite Bracelet for productive workdays

Rose Quartz Bracelet for relationship healing

Green Aventurine Bracelet for new opportunities

Amethyst Pendant for emotional balance

Black Tourmaline Bracelet for energetic protection

Think of these crystals as gentle reminders of the energy and mindset you want to carry with you throughout the day.

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ALSO READ: 5 surprising changes you may notice after practicing breathwork

End with a 30-Second affirmation

Before you start work, leave the house, or check your messages, take a moment to repeat an affirmation that aligns with your goals.

A few favourites include:

I attract what is meant for me.

My energy is valuable and protected.

I trust the timing of my life.

I am capable, confident, and supported.

These simple words can serve as a powerful reminder of the mindset you want to bring into your day.

ALSO READ: Can Akashic Records help you decode your life patterns? Dr Kumarr explains

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Disclaimer: Spiritual practices, affirmations, and crystal rituals are personal wellness tools and should be viewed as complementary practices rather than guaranteed solutions. Individual experiences may vary, and these suggestions are intended for inspiration and self-reflection purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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