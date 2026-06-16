Stress has become a part of everyday life. Whether it is a demanding work schedule, family responsibilities, unexpected challenges, or simply trying to keep up with daily tasks, moments of overwhelm can appear when you least expect them. While practices like meditation, vacations, and massages can certainly support your well-being, they might not always be available in the exact moment you need them.

This is the fastest way to manage stress, according to an expert (Pinterest)

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According to Yoga and Embodiment Teacher Sara, one of the most important skills is the ability to regulate your nervous system in real time. After all, the body cannot properly heal, recover, or function at its best when it is stuck in survival mode.

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Sara points to a simple breathing technique known as the Physiological Sigh, which is considered one of the fastest science-backed ways to help regulate the nervous system in the moment.

What is the Physiological Sigh?

It is a breathing pattern that requires taking two quick inhales through the nose, followed by one slow and extended exhale through the mouth. Researchers have found that this breathing technique can help the body shift out of a heightened stress response.

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{{^usCountry}} The second inhale helps reopen the tiny air sacs in the lungs, known as alveoli, improving the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. The long exhale then slows the heart rate and stimulates the vagus nerve, an important part of the body's relaxation response. This process activates the parasympathetic nervous system, often referred to as the body's ‘rest and digest’ mode. As a result, you may feel calmer, more grounded, and better able to think clearly. Why pair it with Apana Vayu Mudra? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second inhale helps reopen the tiny air sacs in the lungs, known as alveoli, improving the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. The long exhale then slows the heart rate and stimulates the vagus nerve, an important part of the body's relaxation response. This process activates the parasympathetic nervous system, often referred to as the body's ‘rest and digest’ mode. As a result, you may feel calmer, more grounded, and better able to think clearly. Why pair it with Apana Vayu Mudra? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sara combines the Physiological Sigh with Apana Vayu Mudra, a traditional hand gesture used in yogic practices. This mudra is often associated with grounding, emotional balance, and support for the heart center. Practitioners believe it helps direct awareness back into the body and encourages a sense of stability during stressful moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara combines the Physiological Sigh with Apana Vayu Mudra, a traditional hand gesture used in yogic practices. This mudra is often associated with grounding, emotional balance, and support for the heart center. Practitioners believe it helps direct awareness back into the body and encourages a sense of stability during stressful moments. {{/usCountry}}

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To practice Apana Vayu Mudra, gently touch the tips of your thumb, middle finger, and ring finger together while folding the index finger toward the base of the thumb. The little finger remains extended. While scientific research on mudras is still limited, many people find them helpful for improving focus and creating a mindful pause during challenging situations.

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According to Sara, even one to three rounds of the Physiological Sigh combined with Apana Vayu Mudra can create a noticeable shift when stress, anxiety, overwhelm, or emotional reactivity begin to build. The goal is not to escape from your life or avoid difficult emotions. Instead, it is about learning how to stay present with what is happening around you and within you.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you are experiencing ongoing anxiety, stress-related concerns, or any health condition, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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