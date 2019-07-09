Style Trend 2019: Go for these 5 fashion essentials this monsoon season

Monsoon season with its blooming-green scenic views and breezy evenings might make our hearts melt but overcast clouds and gloomy days make for a dull outfit. It is very easy to feel blue during rainy days and it is not only reflected in your mood but also your outfit. Go for bright accessories to add a dash of colour to your look.

People are often scared to experiment in the monsoon season, which results in monotonous colours like black and grey becoming a staple in their wardrobe. Although, dressing up for monsoons can be tricky as you don’t want your clothes to get dirty in rain, but it’s no excuse to resort to boring clothes. Don’t be afraid to wear fashionable clothes. Focus on what you want to wear and how to waer it. Make your outfits less dull with a splash of colour during monsoon.

Have these 5 style essentials in your wardrobe this monsoon season:







1) Go for flip flops which are easily washable and comfortable to survive those puddles.







B06Y4SCJRP

2) Kurta dresses are perfect to survive monsoon without compromising with your style quotient.







B07M627WQ4

3) Carry vibrant coloured handbags to add colour to your muted outfits.









B075L89237

4) Mid-length skirts are in this season.









B01CUCJUL0

5) Show off your vibrant side by carrying this colourful umbrellas on a rainy day.







B0713ZTMPZ







At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter





First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:02 IST