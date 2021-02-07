The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Pooja Agarwal
When adversity and misfortune struck Pooja Agarwal, little did she know that her determination and never-say-die attitude would lead her to glorious achievements. A trilateral amputee who lost both her legs and her arm in a train accident in 2012, 32-year-old Pooja Agarwal began shooting professionally.
Pooja won her first International medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain, UAE in 2017, a silver for the 10m air pistol event. She currently ranks 14th in the world and 11th in Asia. She says, “I believe that whatever you do in your life, to do it with your heart to succeed in life.”
Recalling the fateful day, she narrates how an unknown group whom she had never seen before pushed her towards the railway track and within seconds, she was crushed by a speeding train. She was there to see off her husband whom she eventually divorced due to the differences that crept in their marriage after the accident and the subsequent amputations.
Not one to cry over her destiny, she took up shooting in 2016 and the rest is history. She says, “In the pandemic, I could not train so I used that time judiciously to start my YouTube channel where in I impart tips on how to exercise at home, fold clothes, chop onions and tomatoes, peel almonds, sew with one hand to individuals who could be facing challenges due to an amputation.”
Like most of us the pandemic taught her to prioritise and organize work and family time. “COVID-19 touched every single person, creating a high degree of uncertainty. It became even more important to have a routine, prioritize, demonstrate empathy and engage with people to understand what their concerns are, that is what I focused on with my channel.”
Call her an inspiration and she is quick to add, “I have learnt to enjoy my work and it humbles me to know that people get inspired.” Pooja has been training for the Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan in August 2021 and aspires to make India proud by securing a gold medal.
Happy to receive the HT Trailblazer award, she says, “I am thoroughly pleased to be the recipient of this honour, however, it is so sad that there are restrictions in place on account of Covid-19.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in ₹17k rainbow striped bikini
- Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Pooja Agarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Say those 3 magical words this Valentine’s Week with a Heart Pound Cake
- Want your romantic efforts to make your partner’s heart skip a beat? Try baking an extraordinarily tasty Heart Pound Cake this Valentine’s Week and seal the love deal with this recipe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Velvet Beetroot Latte is perfect Valentine’s Day inspo to express love
- This Valentine’s Day, express love to bae with extra care and we can help you do that with this recipe of beautiful looking and health-promising Velvet Beetroot Latte
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox