The journey to responsible pet adoption

As the holiday season approaches, the city is gearing up with pet adoptions, the idea being to give strays and Indies a safe home. Pets for adoption

‘There is a detailed interview done with the adoption panel’

Taronish Bulsara, co-founder of World For All Animal Care And Adoptions says, “It is mandatory that an adopter comes in for the event with all or most of their family members. The adopters have to be adults and have to bring their identity and address proof along. That apart there is a detailed interview done with the adoption panel. They meet the behaviourists especially if they are first time pet parents, meet the vet and it’s a one stop adopt. They are made to fill detailed pet adoption commitment forms and after that comes the house check. It is done for each animal’s home by the World For All team or the foster. If we find everything okay, only then we confirm the adoption and we along with the foster or rescuer stay in touch with the family till the point of his / her sterilization which is four to six months from the date of adoption. In case there are temperamental issues, behaviour problems or training difficulties that a family is facing with their newly adopted pet, we recommend and again get them pet behaviourists, for medical issues we help them get in touch with appropriate vets to make sure the entire process goes right.”

‘We encourage slow visits: sit with a book, let a shy cat sniff your shoe, play with the naughty one’

Pooja Iyer, Brand Communications Associate at Cat Café Studio says, “Online, we share their rescue journeys, silly quirks and everyday magic so that many people fall in love even before walking into Cat Café Studio. At the cafe, we encourage slow visits: sit with a book, let a shy cat sniff your shoe, play with the naughty one who keeps stealing toys. That is usually when the “this is my cat” moment happens. For first-time pet parents, our ‘Foster to Adopt’ programme lets them experience life with a cat before making a final decision. Every adoption comes with in depth guidance and counselling, even after you take your cat home – you become part of a big Cat Café Studio family that supports you for life. All our adoptions are free of cost. we walk you through all of this, from budgeting and medical care to choosing the right cat for your energy and experience. For us, adoption is not a transaction. It is the beginning of a long, gentle friendship between you and a once homeless feline who finally belongs”

Pet parents adoption story

Jerry and Sydney are the best cats I could ever ask for. I still remember how happy I was when Jerry chose to sit on my lap and Sydney was so shy but chose to sit on my lap, both on the same day. When I had asked if they would get along, I remember Ayesha saying they might not be best friends but here we are, 2 months later them snuggling in the same chair! I didn’t choose them, they chose me cause it was meant to be that way.Thanks to the entire Cat Café team, especially Ayesha for helping me out with this beautiful adoption. Love these babies to infinity and beyond.

Sachin S. Bangera from PETA- Only people with the love, time, resources, and patience to make a lifetime commitment to an animal should consider adoption. Dogs and cats can live to 15 years or more. This includes ample playtime, daily exercise, regular veterinary care, and, most importantly, love. Everyone in the family must agree, and thought must be given to who will care for the dog or cat during family vacations—whether the dog will join or if a trusted family member or friend will be available to help. And those who decide they are ready to bring a dog or cat home can make an enormous difference by adopting one or two from an animal shelter or rescuing one from a perilous life on the street.