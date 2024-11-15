Top ethnic wear for men - A curated collection of stylish and stately Nehru jackets

Hugging the contour of any top ethnic wear for men, Nehru jackets make a style statement all the time. When you think about what’s more appealing in Nehru jackets, it’s their versatility. Be it your family gathering, a traditional ceremony, or any casual outing, Nehru jackets transform your outfit instantly. If you don’t have one such addition, try getting a Nehru jacket at one of the best Myntra Fashion deals. Amp up your top ethnic wear for men by adding a stylish Nehru jacket. Explore the best Myntra deals from Manyavar, Anouk, and Wintage.

With Nehru jackets, it's now easy to achieve a classic ethnic style without overpowering. Want to go subtle? Opt for a minimalistic Nehru jacket in a pleasant colour. If your style statement is to stay attractive, a Nehru jacket with embellishments will be appropriate.

It's time to expand your top ethnic wear for men with Nehru jackets; the choice of premium brands will be wise. Manyavar, Anouk, and Wintage - your stylist for any ethnic look. Step into the refined collection of Nehru jackets in these best Myntra deals.

Top ethnic wear for men - Impressive picks of Nehru jackets

The best Myntra deals are open to you now! It's the perfect time to get your Nehru jackets from top brands: Manyavar, Anouk, and Wintage. Explore now!

Embracing an Art silk fabric, this jacket exudes a soft and sophisticated feel to the touch. What’s more impressive about this jacket is its alluring printed patterns. Thoughtfully designed to perfection, this pattern gives an attractive look. Its sleeveless model with a Mandarin collar gives a comfortable fit while retaining the style of a Nehru jacket. Provided with a full button placket closure, it's easy for you to wear. Also, the buttons exude an ethnic touch with their bold finish. The presence of two pockets enhances it as a top ethnic wear for men.

Fabric Art Silk Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Printed

If you prefer a regal look in your top ethnic wear for men, then this woven design Nehru jacket will suit you. The brocade material of this jacket, providing a perfect richness to wear and touch, makes it stand out from other collections. Also, the jacket adorns exceptional woven design all over the fabric to elevate it as a fine ethnic addition. Another added pattern of colourful threadwork along its Mandarin collar and pocket lining makes it look more unique. The golden arrangement of full-front button plackets gives fine support to its rich look. Its sleeveless pattern and two additional front pockets elevate this jacket.

Fabric Brocade Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Woven Design

Stand out from the crowd at the celebration by wearing this embroidered Nehru jacket from Manyavar. The beige and green look of this jacket gives your outfit richness while also perfectly matching your kurta or shirt. Its adorable finish is perfectly complemented by fine embroidered work that elevates the entire outfit. The art silk fabric of this jacket gives a lustrous and captivating look. Also, it remains soft and comfortable to wear for a long time. Its tailored fit with sleeveless pattern and Mandarin collar goes well with your silhouette, making it an ideal addition to all top ethnic wear for men from the best Myntra Fashion Carnival deals.

Fabric Art Silk Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Embellished

The stunning blue shade gives a lustrous feel to its silk-blended fabric. This is elevated with the brown colour embroidery work. Also, the mix of silk and cotton fabric in this jacket allows you to wear it effortlessly, even for a longer duration. Its Mandarin collar and sleeveless pattern contribute a fine fit to any silhouette. With its full front button placket, it is easy to wear while also supporting its ethnic look. The presence of three pockets lets you carry your phone during your celebration, making it an ideal choice among the top ethnic wear for men.

Fabric Silk Blend Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Woven Design

You can endorse a clean yet sophisticated look by accompanying this Nehru jacket to your ethnic outfit. Made with a mix of silk and cotton, this jacket gives you a comfortable and flattering fit. Also, this fabric exudes a shining finish that elevates your entire outfit. Its lustrous fabric effortlessly adorns an impressive woven design for a rich look. With its full-front button placket, wearing this jacket is easy. Its Mandarin collar and sleeveless pattern make this jacket a stylish and functional choice. Small side slits allow unrestricted movements and offer comfortable wearing.

Fabric Silk Blend Material Care Machine Wash Pattern Type Woven Design

Is your kurta or shirt in maroon or any dark shade? Give it a contrasting addition with this yellow Nehru jacket from the best Myntra deals. The polyviscose fabric of this jacket remains lightweight and gives you easy wear. Also, this fabric supports you with a flattering fit without being too tight or too loose on your existing outfit. Adorning golden prints on this yellow jacket give an ethnic touch to your entire attire. As it remains soft on your body, you can enjoy wearing it all day long. The contrasting addition of a full-front button placket remains both functional and stylish, making it a suitable addition to any wardrobe with top ethnic wear for men.

Fabric Polyviscose Material Care Hand wash Pattern Type Printed

Be the talk of the show by embracing this Nehru jacket to your ethnic outfit. Your collection of top ethnic wear for men is perfectly complemented by this jacket’s embroidery work. Exhibiting a clean yet luxurious white shade, your rich look is for sure in this jacket. By adorning a mix of embroidery and sequin detailing, you can effortlessly make a captivating attire with this jacket. Also, it features the unique features of a Nehru jacket, like a Mandarin collar and sleeveless pattern. With three pockets, you can effortlessly carry small items amidst your busy celebration.

Fabric Silk Blend Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Embroidered and Sequins detailing

If you feel that a velvet fabric always exudes sophistication and elegance, then this Nehru jacket will be the perfect addition to your collection of top ethnic wear for men. With a satin lining and rich velvet outer fabric, you can wear this jacket comfortably without losing its ethnicity. Also, the velvet material remains soft to the touch while perfectly complementing your special occasions. With the presence of a full-front button placket, you can effortlessly style by leaving the jacket open or closed. The contrasting golden button addition elevates its ethnicity to the next level.

Fabric Velvet Material Care Dry clean Pattern Type Woven Design

Is it your family gathering or a relaxed event? Pair your kurta or shirt with this Nehru jacket from the best Myntra deals and enjoy it as a top ethnic wear for men. The cotton silk fabric of this jacket gives you breathable wear without giving you a suffocating tight fit. In addition, the small side slits let you enjoy a comfortable wear. With the printed pattern found throughout the fabric, this jacket perfectly complements any plain kurta or shirt. Also, this pattern enhances the ethnic look of your attire. The easy accessibility of the button placket lets you wear it on and off effortlessly.

Fabric Cotton Silk Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Printed

When you want to make a complete ethnic statement on the occasion you visit, this woven design Nehru jacket will be the right choice. Layering on any of the top ethnic wear for men, this jacket gives a rich look. With an adorable pink shade dominating this jacket, the gold-tone woven design gives a shining finish when worn. Even your simple outfit is given an ethnic look with this jacket. The perfect complement of golden button plackets stands as a perfect luxurious addition. With the three pockets, you can go hands-free to any celebration.

Fabric Rayon Cotton Material Care Dry Clean Pattern Type Woven Design

On occasions where your style speaks before your words, Nehru jackets bring a fine addition of top ethnic wear for men. Whether you prefer the regal finish of Manyavar, Anouk’s contemporary twist or the classic style of Wintage, the Nehru jacket is a versatile wardrobe essential. It's time for you to get one of the active best Myntra deals. Get ready to explore the right one for you.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nehru Jackets How do I choose the right Nehru jacket to suit my body type? For a flattering fit, opt for a Nehru jacket that accentuates your shoulders and tapers down the waist. Slim-fit jackets work well for leaner body types, while regular fits offer comfort and style for broader frames.

Does a Nehru jacket suit my casual attire? Yes, Nehru jackets can be paired with casual wear like jeans or chinos to create a smart-casual look. Mixing ethnic and Western elements adds a contemporary touch to your wardrobe.

Are Nehru jackets suitable to wear in summer? Yes, Nehru jackets are available in lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen, making them a great choice for summer occasions.

How can I style my Nehru jacket for a wedding occasion? For weddings, go for luxurious fabrics like silk or brocade with intricate embroidery. Pair the jacket with a kurta, churidar, or even a dhoti for a traditional yet elevated appearance.

How does a Nehru jacket elevate my ethnic outfit? Its sleek silhouette and Mandarin collar create a sharp, sophisticated look, making it perfect for weddings, festivals, or formal events. Pairing it with traditional or fusion wear enhances your overall style, creating a standout appearance.

