5 most scenic Indian highways for an unforgettable bus journey

A road trip along one of the nation's gorgeous roadways is the greatest way to discover natural beauty, and what better way to do it than to travel in comfort by bus? Road journeys are part of many memorable stories, and the highway network of India leads to some of the most obscure yet stunning places. India has the world's second-largest road network, spanning over 5.89 million kilometres and housing various pristine scenic views as a part of its widespread reach. The nation's various landscapes and natural beauty are well-known. One of the best ways to explore the natural beauty of India is by taking a bus journey along its scenic highways. (Unsplash)

With everything from the mountains to the beaches, from tropical green woods to scorching deserts, rivers, and gorgeous hills, India's scenery is as diverse as they come, and travelling through it can be both an adventure and an amazing learning experience. AbhiBus shares with HT Lifestyle, the five most picturesque highways in India that a bus traveller can enjoy, this summer vacation.(Also read: Hit the road: 5 tips for planning the perfect summer road trip )

Picturesque Indian highways for bus journey:

1. Mumbai-Pune expressway

The bus route on this expressway passes through the picturesque Western Ghats and offers stunning views of the hills, valleys, and waterfalls. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway also passes through several historic towns and cities, including Lonavala and Khandala. These places are known for their scenic hill stations, ancient forts, and natural beauty. Bus travellers get to see panoramic views of the Sahyadri Mountains, lush green valleys, and several historic landmarks, including the Karla Caves and the Bhaja Caves.

2. Bangalore-Pune highway

The highway is part of the Golden Quadrilateral project, which is a network of routes that connect the four major metropolitan cities of India, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. It passes through scenic landscapes and offers breathtaking views of the Western Ghats, especially during the monsoon season. It is a perfect route for bus travellers as it has several rest areas, food courts, and petrol pumps, making it convenient for travellers. The highway is also known for its challenging terrain, which makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers and road trip enthusiasts.

3. Bangalore-Goa highway

The highway is a popular route for tourists and travellers who want to explore Goa's beaches and scenic beauty. One of the highlights of the Bangalore-Goa Highway is the section that passes through the Western Ghats. This mountain range is known for its stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and dense forests. The highway offers breathtaking views of the hills and valleys, and the numerous waterfalls along the route provide a refreshing break from the journey. The Bangalore-Goa Highway has several rest areas, food courts, and petrol pumps, making it convenient for travellers.

4. Pune-Goa highway

The Pune-Goa Highway, also known as NH 48, is a picturesque route that connects the city of Pune in Maharashtra with the coastal state of Goa. The highway is a perfect blend of offering travellers two different weather conditions as a part of a single journey. It passes through the green hills of Pune and offers travellers the tropical view of beaches in Goa. The highway also passes by a number of historical and ecological landmarks, along with several stops for refreshments. The Pune-Goa Highway also passes through several wildlife sanctuaries, including the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park.

5. Bangalore-Hyderabad highway

The Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway, also known as NH 44, is not only an important transportation link between the cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad but also a scenic route that offers travellers breathtaking views of the Deccan Plateau. The highway passes through several towns and cities in both Karnataka and Telangana, offering a glimpse of the region's rich cultural heritage and diversity. The highway also passes through several natural attractions, including hills, forests, and waterfalls, which are a treat for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

A bus journey through scenic highways can be a unique and memorable experience. It offers travellers an opportunity to explore the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique attractions of the region while enjoying comfort and convenience. Furthermore, the interconnectivity of India's bus network allows travellers to make use of bus services to plan their journey through the mesmerizing highways and the view they offer.