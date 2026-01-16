Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    All things luggage are on discounts up to 80% off on Amazon; SALE is LIVE!

    Grab the best travel companions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Suitcases, trolley sets, backpacks and travel bags are available.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 12:30 AM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Luggage Set | Cabin 55cm (40L) + Medium 65cm (70L) + Large 76cm (105L) | Polycarbonate Hard Shell | TSA Lock, YKK Zippers & Silent Wheels | Shy Blue (Blue Set of 3)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    American Tourister Liftoff+ with TSA Lock & 8 Wheel, 3Pc Set (Small +Medium +Large) Hard PP Check-in Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Double Wheel - Spa BlueView Details...

    ₹9,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Skybags Trooper Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|UnisexView Details...

    ₹8,639

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Cabin Pro Luggage Small Cabin Size Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase for Travelling (We Meet Again Sunray, 56 cm, Blue)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    EUME Cabin Pro Luggage Trolley for Travel 57cm, Cabin Bag | Trolley Bag Small for Luggage | with Laptop Sleeve | 100% Polycarbonate (PC) 8 SilentRun Hinomoto Wheels, Espresso BrownView Details...

    ₹10,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    Planning your next getaway just got exciting with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. From sturdy suitcases to trolley sets of three, compact cabin luggage with laptop compartments to transit backpacks and stylish travel tote bags, there is something for every traveller. These luggage options combine durability with practicality and style, making packing and moving effortless.

    Travel smart with Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on suitcases, trolley sets, backpacks and tote bags for all trips. (AI generated)
    Travel smart with Amazon Republic Day Sale deals on suitcases, trolley sets, backpacks and tote bags for all trips. (AI generated)

    The Amazon Sale 2026 brings you massive discounts on top-quality brands, so upgrading your travel gear has never been easier. No matter if it is a weekend escape or a long trip, these versatile bags ensure convenience and comfort throughout. Don’t miss the Republic Day Sale for deals designed to make travel stress-free and fun.

    Trolley set of 3; Minimum 40% off on Amazon


    Upgrade your travel with this trolley set of three, now at a minimum 40% off on Amazon. Perfect for family trips or long journeys, these suitcases combine sturdy wheels, smooth handles and spacious interiors. Stylish, practical and durable, they make packing simple. Grab this deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and travel smart for less.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Cabin suitcases with a laptop compartment; Up to 80% off on the Amazon Sale 2026


    Keep essentials organised with cabin suitcases featuring laptop compartments, now up to 80% off on the Amazon Sale 2026. Compact yet roomy, these suitcases are ideal for business trips or weekend getaways. Smooth rolling wheels and ergonomic handles make travel comfortable. Don’t miss the Amazon Republic Day Sale to bag premium quality luggage at unbeatable prices.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Travel tote bags; Minimum 40% off on Amazon Sale


    Carry your travel essentials in style with travel tote bags, available at a minimum 40% off on Amazon Sale. Lightweight, durable and versatile, these bags are perfect for short trips or daily use. Spacious compartments and comfortable handles make packing effortless. Shop the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to grab fashionable bags without stretching your budget.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Transit backpacks; Starting at 2999 on Amazon Republic Day Sale


    Travel hassle-free with transit backpacks starting at 2999 on Amazon Republic Day Sale. Designed for commuters and travellers, these backpacks offer multiple compartments, padded straps and sleek designs. Whether for work or weekend trips, they provide comfort and convenience. Check out the Amazon Sale 2026 for premium backpacks at pocket-friendly prices.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Transit messenger bags from top brands


    Stay organised with transit messenger bags from top brands, available on Amazon. With smart compartments, durable materials and classic designs, these bags are perfect for work, school or casual travel. Stylish yet practical, they carry essentials safely while adding a modern edge to your look. Grab the Republic Day Sale deals for high-quality bags at great prices.

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Similar articles for you

    How to reset your luggage lock in under 60 seconds!

    Stop searching for 'Wine Tours Near Me': Here are India's top 5 vineyard destinations

    Discover 5 beach essentials you need for your next vacation to stay protected, comfortable and stylish by the seaside

    Going on your first international trip? Keep these 8 important tips in mind

    Luggage deals at Amazon Sale 2026: FAQs
    The sale features a wide range of luggage, including trolley sets, cabin suitcases with laptop compartments, transit backpacks, travel tote bags and messenger bags from top brands.
    Trolley sets of three are available at a minimum of 40% off, making it a great time to upgrade your travel gear.
    Yes, cabin suitcases with laptop compartments are available for up to 80% off, ideal for short trips and work travel.
    Transit backpacks start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2999, and travel tote bags have a minimum 40% discount, so stylish and practical options are easy on the wallet.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Travel/All Things Luggage Are On Discounts Up To 80% Off On Amazon; SALE Is LIVE!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes