Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Up to 85% off on luggage from Skybags, Mokobara and more

Get ready for your next adventure with the Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set in Iron Grey, now available at an incredible 83% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This trusted luggage brand offers durability and style, with a boxy shape for maximum volume and 360-degree smooth rolling wheels. The set includes both 55 cm and 68 cm hard-sided spinner bags made from lightweight and sturdy polypropylene, ensuring lasting performance. With retractable handles, a 3-digit fixed combination lock, and cross ribbons for organized packing, it’s perfect for any trip.

Specifications of Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set

Lock type: Combination Lock

Material: Polypropylene

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Weight: 5100 grams

Water-resistant

Size: Small (55 cm) & Medium (68 cm)

Travel in style with the American Tourister Liftoff 79 cm Large Check-in Luggage, now available at an impressive 62% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This spacious 95.5-litre suitcase is perfect for long trips, featuring a tough polypropylene hard shell that’s impact-resistant and water-resistant. With 360° spinner wheels and an 8-wheel double spinner design, you'll enjoy smooth and effortless mobility. The fixed 3-digit combination lock ensures added security, while the fully lined interior with tie-down straps keeps your belongings organised.

Specifications of American Tourister Liftoff 79 cm Large Check-in Luggage

Volume: 95.5 litres

Lock type: Combination Lock

Material: Polypropylene

Weight: 3500 grams

Wheels: 8 spinner wheels

Warranty: 3-year global warranty

Upgrade your travel gear with the Safari Thorium Neo 55 cm Cabin Trolley Bag, now available at a massive 77% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024! Made from durable polycarbonate, this lightweight trolley is scratch-resistant and built to last. Its 360-degree wheeling system with 8 wheels ensures smooth manoeuvrability, making travel effortless. The sleek black design with contrast beading gives it a premium look, and the fixed combination lock provides added security. Perfect for carry-on, this suitcase meets most domestic airline size requirements.

Specifications of Safari Thorium Neo 55 cm Cabin Trolley Bag

Material: Polycarbonate

Lock type: Combination Lock

Weight: 3 kg

Wheels: 8 spinner wheels

Dimensions: 55x40x23 cm

Warranty: 5 years

The American Tourister Ivy 68 cm Medium Hardside Suitcase, is available now at a fantastic 67% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Crafted from durable polypropylene, this suitcase is dent-resistant, ensuring it withstands rough handling on your journeys. The recessed TSA lock provides secure access for airport inspections without damage. Its chic colour-matched components in vibrant Spring Green add a stylish touch, setting you apart from the crowd. Enjoy worry-free adventures with a 3-year global warranty with this amazing luggage deal in the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of American Tourister Ivy 68 cm Medium Hardside Suitcase

Material: Polypropylene

Lock type: Recessed TSA lock

Weight: 4820 grams

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Dimensions: 68x47x26 cm

Warranty: 3 years

Travel effortlessly with the Skybags Trooper 55 cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag, now at an amazing 66% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This stylish luggage piece is made from durable and scratch-resistant ABS material, ensuring it is both lightweight and waterproof. With a storage volume of 31.3 litres, it features multiple compartments and compression straps for efficient packing. The suitcase is equipped with smooth 360-degree wheels and an adjustable handle for easy manoeuvring. For added security, it includes a 3-digit resettable combination lock.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper 55 cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Lock type: Combination Lock

Weight: 2450 grams

Wheels: 4 spinner wheels

Dimensions: 55x38x21 cm

Warranty: 5 years

This lightweight and durable trolley bag features a robust polypropylene outer material, ensuring it withstands the rigours of travel. With a storage volume of 32 litres, it offers ample space with multiple compartments and compression straps for efficient packing. The smooth 360-degree dual wheels and adjustable trolley handle provide easy manoeuvrability. For added security, it comes with a combination lock to keep your belongings safe. Plus, it boasts a 7-year warranty against manufacturer defects, ensuring you can travel worry-free.

Specifications of Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) 8 Wheels Trolley Bags

Material: Polypropylene

Lock Type: Combination Lock

Weight: 2700 grams

Wheels: 8 wheels

Dimensions: 55x22x38 cm

Warranty: 7 years

Available for an incredible 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, this cabin luggage is both stylish and functional. Crafted from durable, unbreakable polycarbonate, it protects your belongings against bumps and impacts. With a generous storage volume of 40 litres, it features a TSA lock for added security and smooth 360-degree movement thanks to its 8 silent ninja wheels, making airport navigation effortless. The aviation-grade telescope handle ensures easy handling, while the premium gloss finish adds a touch of elegance.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate

Material: Polycarbonate

Lock Type: TSA Lock

Weight: 3.1 kg

Wheels: 8 silent spinner wheels

Dimensions: 51 x 30 x 74 cm

Warranty: 3 years

The KENNETH COLE Reaction Out of Bounds 20" Spinner Carry-On Luggage is available for a fantastic 76% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! This carry-on features a sleek Rose Gold finish, perfect for both men and women. With a compact storage volume of 20 litres and lightweight design (weighing just 2.72 kg), it meets airline regulations to help you avoid extra fees. The durable ABS hard-shell exterior offers excellent protection, while the fully lined, tear-resistant interior includes garment restraint straps to keep your clothes secure and a large zipper accessory pocket for added convenience.

Specifications of KENNETH COLE Reaction Out of Bounds

Material: ABS hard-shell

Lock Type: Combination Lock

Weight: 2.72 kg

Dimensions: 21.6 x 36.8 x 55.2 cm

Country of Origin: China

Travel smart with the Skybags Polyester Soft 57 Cms Luggage-Suitcase, now available for 69% off during the Amazon Sale 2024. This stylish Black suitcase is designed for both men and women, offering an excellent balance of durability and convenience. With a storage volume of 50 litres and a lightweight design (weighing just 3.27 kg), it’s perfect for short trips or weekend getaways. The suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels for smooth manoeuvrability and a combination lock for added security.

Specifications of Skybags Polyester Soft 57 Cms Luggage- Suitcase

Material: Polyester

Lock type: Combination Lock

Weight: 3.27 kg

Dimensions: 38 x 28 x 57 cm

Item weight: 3270 Grams

Enhance your travel experience with the Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage during the Amazon Sale 2024! Enjoy 53% off on this fashionable luggage set, which includes Cabin (55 cm), Medium (65 cm), and Large (75 cm) sizes, perfect for all your journeys. With its spacious compartments and compression straps, this luggage set allows for organized packing. Travel stylishly and comfortably with this lightweight, unisex luggage set. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal on luggage.

Specifications of Skybags Curve Set of 3 Hard Spinner Luggage

Material: Durable polypropylene

Weight: 9.8 kg

Lock Type: Combination lock

Wheels: 8 smooth 360-degree dual wheels

Warranty: 5-year international warranty

Amazon Sale 2024: Deals on luggage What types of luggage are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The sale features a wide range of luggage options, including cabin bags, check-in suitcases, and luggage sets from top brands like Skybags, Aristocrat, and Mokobara.

Are there any discounts on luggage during the sale? Yes! Customers can enjoy significant savings, with discounts up to 80% on selected luggage items during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Is there a warranty on luggage purchased during the sale? Many luggage products come with a manufacturer’s warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 5 years, ensuring quality and peace of mind with your purchase.

Can I return luggage items bought during the sale? Yes, most luggage items are returnable within 10 days of delivery, allowing you to shop confidently.

