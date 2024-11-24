Are you a beach person? This winter, travel to these gorgeous coastal destinations in India

Winter is not everyone’s cup of tea. Snuggling in warm blankets and sipping on hot beverages may not appeal to the ‘beach people’. These are the people who ardently crave sunny days, sand under their feet, and waves lapping at their toes. This winter, escape to coastal destinations and enjoy a quaint cold season basking under the sun. Here are some coastal places you can visit to take a break from the bitter winter and embrace all things sweet and sunny. Embrace the sunshine in coastal destinations for winter. (Pexels)

Puducherry

Puducherry’s lovely French colonial charm will sweep you off your feet! The winter months bring pleasant and soothing weather, making it the perfect time to explore this amazing, coastal gem. Stroll or cycle through its quaint streets and marvel at the beautiful colonial architecture adorned with vibrant colours and bougainvillea-lined walls. Head over to Paradise Beach and relax. If you’re looking for a breather that blends the beautiful aesthetics of old-world charm with the serenity of pristine beaches, Puducherry is your go-to place. Don't forget to try their dishes that have both a French and South Indian touch.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

No Indian tropical vacation list is complete without the mention of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This ultimate destination is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts with a myriad of activities like snorkelling, and scuba diving to admire the marine underwater life. If adventure isn’t your style, simply chill and admire the beauty of the azure ocean and lush greenery from the comfort of your hammock. Don’t miss the chance to go island hopping and discover hidden gems like Havelock Island, Neil Island, and Ross Island, each treasuring breathtaking beaches. Try scrumptious seafood delicacies from fresh morning catches that will have you coming back for more.

Puri

If you are looking for a more spiritual winter gateway, head to Puri in Odisha. Visit the holy Lord Jagannath temple and pray. Don’t forget to try the divine prasad. Then head to the beach in the evening. You can also go to Chilika Lake, an hour or so away from Puri. It is a water lagoon that’s popular for boat riding and birdwatching. In fact, it is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon. During winter, it becomes a sanctuary for a myriad of migratory birds, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Gokarna

Another spiritual winter getaway, Gokarna in Karnataka, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage destination known for its tranquil beaches and ancient temples. Start your visit with the Mahabaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, which attracts devotees from all over the country. Then unwind at Om Beach which has a distinctive shape resembling the sacred Om symbol.

Goa

For beach lovers, Goa will always remain in the heart and soul. From its epic nightlife scenes thrilling beach sports to calming bike rides and beach walks, Goa is an evergreen winter getaway. Indulge in authentic Goan cuisine and marvel at the Portuguese-inspired architecture that adds a unique charm to this coastal paradise. This time explore Goa on a scooter, doing off-beat things. Goa feels like the comfort food that always makes you want to keep coming back.

