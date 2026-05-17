Backpack or trolley bag? A frequent traveller reveals what really works and how to make the right choice

As someone whose favourite place in the world is an airport at 1 am, I have spent more time than I would like to admit thinking about luggage. And if there is one thing I have learnt, it is that there is no single right answer. The backpack versus trolley bag debate is not as simple as one being better than the other. Your destination, the purpose of your trip, how much walking you plan to do, and even your mood can all influence what works best. A neatly packed backpack and spinner suitcase side by side at an airport, ready for holiday, business trips and everything. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Some trips call for a compact backpack and complete freedom. Others call for a trolley bag that quietly rolls beside you while your shoulders enjoy a much-needed break. The smartest way to choose is to think about how you will actually use your luggage, rather than buying a bag simply because it looks good in the store.

What type of trip is best suited to a backpack? A backpack is ideal when your holiday involves a lot of movement. If you are planning to spend your days sightseeing, hopping between trains, walking through busy streets, and climbing stairs to a charming rental with no lift, a backpack can make life much easier.

It keeps your hands free, is easier to carry over uneven roads, and fits into tighter spaces. It also encourages lighter packing, which is rarely a bad thing. The trade-off is that all the weight sits on your shoulders and back. If you tend to overpack, your backpack may begin to feel less like luggage and more like a personal fitness challenge.