Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Apr 18, 2023 05:17 PM IST

Dozens of tourists have been deported from Bali in the last few weeks for misusing their visas to work onshore, break traffic rules and violate religious sites.

Indonesia is considering a tourism levy for visitors to Bali, adding another potential hurdle for holidaymakers after the island cracked down on traffic and visa breaches.

Bali in Indonesia mulls tourist entry tax after crackdown on bad behaviour (Unsplash)
The tax would raise funds for conservation projects including mangrove and coral reef replanting to ensure visitors would have a positive impact on the local environment, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said late Monday. Indonesia is looking to Thailand’s example as a guide, said Nia Niscaya, a deputy for strategic policy at the ministry.

The timing and magnitude of the tax is still under discussion, Uno added.

