Bangkok closes 196 entertainment venues for two weeks amid new Covid-19 cluster
Bangkok closes 196 entertainment venues for two weeks amid new Covid-19 cluster

196 nightlife venues will be closed in Bangkok from Tuesday until April 19 as they are located in three districts where some venues are linked to a new cluster of more than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in recent days
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 09:12 PM IST

Thailand's capital Bangkok will close 196 entertainment venues for two weeks, the city's governor said on Monday, following a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The venues will be closed from Tuesday until April 19 as they are located in three districts where some venues are linked to a new cluster of more than 100 people who tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, said Asawin Kwanmuang, governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

"We will close entertainment venues in the three districts, while other venues where cases are found will be individually closed," Asawin told reporters late on Monday.

Thailand reported 194 new Covid-19 cases earlier on Monday, a rare three-digit figure, which included 45 from Bangkok's nightlife cluster.

The country has largely been successful in curbing the spread of the virus. Since last year it has reported 29,321 cases and 95 deaths.

On Wednesday, Thailand's Covid-19 taskforce will consider a proposal from the public health ministry to label five provinces, including Bangkok, "red zones".

Under the proposal, nightlife venues in the red zones would be allowed to open only until 9 p.m. and they cannot serve alcohol.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
bangkok entertainment venue covid-19 nightlife coronavirus
