Before you book your next trip, try these 3 simple hacks to save time and money: From packing light to smarter planning

Whether you are planning a weekend trip or a long vacation with friends and family, financial planning is the first step to make sure you enjoy every moment peacefully. Smart travel is never about cutting corners; it is about making intentional choices that protect both your time, money and most importantly, the quality of the experience itself. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of Hosteller, shared a few simple hacks that can save your time and money while making your trip a memorable experience.

These simple travel hacks can save a lot of money and time.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort

1. Plan with intent

According to Pranav, the first rule is to plan with intent. “Start by choosing destinations and stays that are well-connected, so you spend less time moving around and more time actually experiencing the place,” said Pranav. You can opt for a centrally located hostel, for example, to save money on repeated cab rides, long commutes, and the hidden fatigue that comes with overplanning.

Blend accommodation, work, and leisure wisely to save time. (Unsplash)

2. Travel light and stay flexible

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{{^usCountry}} The second hack is to travel light and stay flexible. “The more baggage you carry, the more time you lose in transit and the more you end up paying for convenience,” Pranav told us. A simple packing approach, flexible travel dates where possible, and booking essentials in advance can make a big difference. You can pick destinations that are less explored and plan your travel during the shoulder season to avoid crowds and, at the same time, save more on bookings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second hack is to travel light and stay flexible. “The more baggage you carry, the more time you lose in transit and the more you end up paying for convenience,” Pranav told us. A simple packing approach, flexible travel dates where possible, and booking essentials in advance can make a big difference. You can pick destinations that are less explored and plan your travel during the shoulder season to avoid crowds and, at the same time, save more on bookings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I also believe travellers should consider the value of the overall experience, not just the cheapest option. Sometimes paying a little more for the right stay, the right location, or a well-run community space actually saves money in the long run, as it reduces waste, delays, and unnecessary spending,” added Pranav. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I also believe travellers should consider the value of the overall experience, not just the cheapest option. Sometimes paying a little more for the right stay, the right location, or a well-run community space actually saves money in the long run, as it reduces waste, delays, and unnecessary spending,” added Pranav. {{/usCountry}}

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You can pick destinations that are less explored and plan your travel during the shoulder season (Pexel)

3. Blend your plans

Another underrated tip is to blend accommodation, work, and leisure wisely. For today’s travellers, especially young explorers and digital nomads, a stay that offers reliable Wi-Fi, shared spaces, and easy access to local attractions can help them make the most of every hour. If you are planning a solo trip or a trip with friends, then you can opt for hostels with shared rooms to save more.

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“They are not just booking a bed; they are buying convenience, connection, and efficiency,” said Pranav. Travel should feel easy and enriching. When travellers focus on better planning, lighter packing, smarter stays, and more intentional spending, they do not just save money and time; they travel better.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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