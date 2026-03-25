Underrated Indian destinations that feel like pure luxury (without the splurge)
Summers are around the corner, and here are some of the underrated destinations you can visit that feel like a five-star getaway.
Summers are approaching, and the most popular Indian hill stations and beach destinations will experience a surge of travellers from around the world. However, travelling to these hyped destinations will let you experience more crowds and might be hard on your pockets as well. Here we have listed down some of the underrated destinations that will make you feel like a luxury vacation without breaking the bank.
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Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Nestled near the Great Himalayan National Park, Tirthan Valley is one of the most beautiful hill stations that boasts a crystal-clear river, trout fishing, and trekking trails. The untouched beauty of this hill station makes it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.
Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh
Another Himalayan beauty is Jibhi, a small and tranquil village tucked between mountains and apple orchards. From dense pine forests, freshwater lakes, and bizarre scenery, every site in Jibhi will enchant you with its beauty. March to June, September, and November are the best months to explore this destination.
Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra
Located near Satara, Kass Plateau is a one-of-a-kind valley surrounded by blooming flowers, which include Sonki, Karvy, Smithia, Eriocaulon, and Orchids. Apart from surreal landscapes, this place also features Kaas Lake and Tekadi sites such as Sajjangad Fort, where you can click some Insta-worthy pictures.
Rinchenpong, Sikkim
Away from the crowd, Rinchenpong is a small, quiet town located in West Sikkim. Set amidst the pristine wilderness of the Himalayas, it delights with stunning views of Kanchenjunga and other peaks. Best visited during March to June, it enthrals with blooming azalea trees scattered along both sides of the mountain.
Tura, Meghalaya
Tucked in the enveloping folds of Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, Tura captivated travellers with its surreal natural beauty. From panoramic views from Tura crest to Nokrek National Park, Pelga waterfalls to Siju caves, this eccentric jewel offers more than you can expect.
Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh
Famed as the ‘mini Switzerland of India,’ Khajjiar is another pristine spot that you can visit to experience a luxury vacation. Surrounded by lush green meadows and snow-capped mountains, this picturesque destination is best visited between April and June. You can relax by taking a walk in the lush meadow, plan a day trip to Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, or indulge in adventure activities such as trekking, paragliding, zorbing, and more.
Majuli, Assam
Located on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Majuli is one of the world’s largest inhabited river islands. Reached via ferry ride, this place allows you to experience the tribal lifestyle and partake in cultural activities. From Assamese cuisines to traditional handicrafts, you can get a closer look at the lives of tribes living here.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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