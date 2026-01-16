Frozen lakes of India: From Kashmir to Sikkim, discover stunning winter wonders and hidden Himalayan gems

If you have the travel bug, no season is ever wrong, and winter makes exploring frozen Himalayan lakes a thrilling adventure. India's frozen lakes offer a breathtaking winter sight, attracting travellers from across the country. December to February is the best time to visit, as extreme cold turns these high-altitude lakes into sheets of ice. These frozen wonders are spread across the Himalayas, from Kashmir to Sikkim. Frozen lake: Experience serene icy waters, snow-covered mountains, and peaceful winter landscapes across the Himalayas. (Pixabay)

One of the most popular is Pangong Tso in Ladakh, which became famous after the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. During winter, its blue waters freeze, creating a magical landscape.

While visiting such fragile regions, tourists must be mindful of local customs and traditions. We should never vandalise surroundings or litter these pristine places. A strong civic sense is essential. We must treat nature as our mother and keep it clean, respectful and protected.

We have put together a list of some of the best options across the Himalayas.