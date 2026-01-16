Frozen lakes of India: From Kashmir to Sikkim, discover stunning winter wonders and hidden Himalayan gems
India’s frozen lakes, from Kashmir to Sikkim, offer stunning winter landscapes. Visit responsibly, respect local customs, and keep these pristine sites clean.
If you have the travel bug, no season is ever wrong, and winter makes exploring frozen Himalayan lakes a thrilling adventure. India's frozen lakes offer a breathtaking winter sight, attracting travellers from across the country. December to February is the best time to visit, as extreme cold turns these high-altitude lakes into sheets of ice. These frozen wonders are spread across the Himalayas, from Kashmir to Sikkim.
One of the most popular is Pangong Tso in Ladakh, which became famous after the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. During winter, its blue waters freeze, creating a magical landscape.
While visiting such fragile regions, tourists must be mindful of local customs and traditions. We should never vandalise surroundings or litter these pristine places. A strong civic sense is essential. We must treat nature as our mother and keep it clean, respectful and protected.
We have put together a list of some of the best options across the Himalayas.
Pangong Tso, Ladakh
Pangong Tso in Ladakh is a stunning high-altitude lake known for its changing shades of blue and dramatic mountain backdrop. Freezing in winter, it offers a surreal experience for visitors. Made popular by the film 3 Idiots, the lake attracts travellers year-round. While visiting, tourists must maintain civic sense, respect local culture and avoid littering to preserve its natural beauty.
Distance from Leh: 160 km approx
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Leh
Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim
Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim is one of the highest lakes in the world, surrounded by snow-covered peaks and vast open landscapes. The lake is known for its crystal-clear waters and spiritual significance for locals. During winter, it freezes, creating a dramatic sight. Visitors must show strong civic sense, respect local beliefs and avoid littering to protect this fragile Himalayan environment.
Distance from Gangtok: About 180 km
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Gangtok
Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand
Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand is a high-altitude glacial lake famous for its mysterious human skeletons and scenic trekking routes. Surrounded by snow and alpine meadows, it freezes during winter, creating an eerie yet striking landscape. As a sensitive site, visitors must maintain civic sense, avoid vandalism and never litter to preserve its natural and historical value.
Distance from Dehradun: About 300 km
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Nainital or Lohajung
Alpather Lake, Gulmarg, Kashmir
Alpather Lake near Gulmarg in Kashmir is a scenic high-altitude lake nestled at the base of the Apharwat Peak. Frozen for most of winter, it is surrounded by snow-covered mountains and alpine beauty. Popular with trekkers and nature lovers, the lake demands responsible tourism. Visitors must show civic sense, respect locals and avoid littering.
Distance from Srinagar: About 50 km
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Srinagar
Tsomgo Lake, Changu, Sikkim
Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is a beautiful glacial lake near Gangtok in Sikkim. During winter, it freezes completely and is surrounded by snow-covered mountains, creating a postcard-perfect view. The lake holds cultural importance for locals and attracts many visitors. Tourists must maintain civic sense, respect local traditions and avoid littering this pristine natural site.
Distance from Gangtok: About 40 km
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Gangtok
Suraj Tal, Himachal Pradesh
Suraj Tal, also called Surya Tal, is a high-altitude glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh, near the Baralacha La Pass. Known for its clear blue waters and dramatic mountain setting, the lake freezes in winter. Its remote beauty attracts adventure lovers. Visitors must follow civic sense, respect the environment and avoid littering to keep this fragile region pristine.
Distance from Shimla: About 400 km
Clothing needed: Heavy winter woollens
Closest city to stay: Keylong
Tarsar and Marsar Lakes, Kashmir
Tarsar and Marsar Lakes in Kashmir are twin alpine lakes surrounded by lush meadows and snow-capped peaks. Known for their serene beauty and trekking opportunities, they are a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Visitors must maintain civic sense, respect local customs, and avoid littering to preserve these pristine Himalayan lakes.
Distance from Srinagar: About 60 km
Clothing needed: Heavy trekking woollens
Closest city to stay: Srinagar
