Always a stressed, hyper tourist? 5 tips to stay calm and better prepared

Do you find yourself on edge whenever you travel, heart racing, constantly rushing from one thing to another, and feeling no matter how far you go? Excitement takes a backseat as anxiety settles, leaving you obsessively checking your itinerary, double-checking bookings, and worrying about missing out. Everything which should be memorable gets lost in a haze of stress.



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It is high time you learned how to travel without this constant pressure and actually enjoy your holidays. When you take a different approach, rooted in strategy, chances are that you have more fun. Travel becomes more fulfilling than a checklist you must cross items off. Fret not, make sure your itinerary is planned well, in order to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

We have asked travel expert Yasmin Ikrami, founder and CEO of JourneyLabel, a luxury travel company, to share some tips that will make you feel calmer on trips.

Outlining the fundamentals of a relaxing trip, she said, “The secret to a truly stress-free holiday lies not in doing more, but in travelling with intention and balance.”

She brought attention to a very common mistake many tourists end up making, packing their itineraries to the fullest. This way, it actually creates more stress. Balance is essential, letting the itinerary be flexible.

“Calm travel comes from giving yourself permission to slow down,” Yasmin said. “When trips feel unhurried, they feel more real, more fun, and far more refreshing.”

While the pressure is real, the urge to do everything at once, travelling at a natural pace allows you to explore without stress. It also lets experience unfold organically. With a more slowed-down approach, you actually live every moment instead of rushing through them.

To make your upcoming trips, you must make a few changes in your pre-trip planning. Yasmin shared these practical tips: