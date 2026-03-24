Always a stressed, hyper tourist? 5 tips to stay calm and better prepared
If you frequently panic and spiral, find out how you can keep your cool it with some pre-trip planning hacks.
Do you find yourself on edge whenever you travel, heart racing, constantly rushing from one thing to another, and feeling no matter how far you go? Excitement takes a backseat as anxiety settles, leaving you obsessively checking your itinerary, double-checking bookings, and worrying about missing out. Everything which should be memorable gets lost in a haze of stress.
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It is high time you learned how to travel without this constant pressure and actually enjoy your holidays. When you take a different approach, rooted in strategy, chances are that you have more fun. Travel becomes more fulfilling than a checklist you must cross items off.
We have asked travel expert Yasmin Ikrami, founder and CEO of JourneyLabel, a luxury travel company, to share some tips that will make you feel calmer on trips.
Outlining the fundamentals of a relaxing trip, she said, “The secret to a truly stress-free holiday lies not in doing more, but in travelling with intention and balance.”
She brought attention to a very common mistake many tourists end up making, packing their itineraries to the fullest. This way, it actually creates more stress. Balance is essential, letting the itinerary be flexible.
“Calm travel comes from giving yourself permission to slow down,” Yasmin said. “When trips feel unhurried, they feel more real, more fun, and far more refreshing.”
While the pressure is real, the urge to do everything at once, travelling at a natural pace allows you to explore without stress. It also lets experience unfold organically. With a more slowed-down approach, you actually live every moment instead of rushing through them.
To make your upcoming trips, you must make a few changes in your pre-trip planning. Yasmin shared these practical tips:
1. Zero-task pre-trip day
- The way one begins a journey sets the tone for everything that follows.
- Avoid errands, emails, and last-minute commitments the day before the trip, as it drains energy.
- A zero-task pre-trip day allows one to slow down, pack in advance, and clear small responsibilities
2. Slow-start arrival
- Avoid packing the first day with activities; allow yourself to settle in.
- Rest after a long journey to prevent unnecessary fatigue.
- Take time to unpack and organise the space at the destination.
- Enjoy a gentle walk or light activity to ease into the surroundings.
- An unhurried start helps the rest of the trip feel smoother and more enjoyable.
3. Digital detox window
- Set aside a daily window for a digital break, even if for a few hours.
- Constant notifications and online comparisons can quietly disrupt the calm of a holiday.
- Keep your phone away during meals or walks to be more present in the moment.
4. One-in, one-out itinerary
- Pair each planned activity with a period of downtime.
- Overplanning turns holidays exhausting.
- If one part of the day is busy, another is kept open. This rhythm prevents burnout and keeps travel feeling relaxed rather than rushed.
5. Silence as luxury
- Seek quiet mornings or peaceful walks to start the day calmly.
- Choosing calm spaces helps emotional and mental restoration, making the journey feel more grounded and refreshing.
In the end, Yasmin reminded that to ace a stress-free holiday, you need to shift the priorities. “Stress-free holidays are rarely about perfect itineraries; they come from thoughtful choices and gentle pacing,” she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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