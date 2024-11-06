Menu Explore
Bengaluru metro's green line extension to open for commercial operation on Nov 7

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bengaluru
Nov 06, 2024 06:32 PM IST

New Bengaluru metro route cuts commute time by 30%! Here’s what to expect

The 3.14 km stretch of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara will be opened for commercial operation on November 7, officials said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru metro's green line extension to open for commercial operation on Nov 7 (PTI File Photo)
Bengaluru metro's green line extension to open for commercial operation on Nov 7 (PTI File Photo)

The move comes after it received statutory clearance following a thorough inspection of the stretch by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inspected the metro line and took a test run of the stretch from Nagasandra to Madavara by travelling from Yeshwanthpur Metro Station. He was also joined by Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this line, an elevated metro corridor under Phase-2 of the Project, is from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC) for a length 3.14 km and consists of three metro stations -- Majunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (BIEC). It is completed at a cost of 1,168 crore which includes land cost of Rs152 crore.

"It is the smallest extension to Phase-1 under Phase-2 of the Project. With completion of this extension, all the extensions to Phase- 1 under Phase-2 of the project are complete," the BMRCL said in a statement.

Running along the National Highway, it crosses the NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) road at two locations. This extension line will enhance easy metro access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a major exhibition hub, large residential complexes and nearby towns thereby saving travel time to an extent of 30 per cent, it said.

"It is estimated that with this line opening, an additional 44,000 passengers will be benefitted. This extension will provide direct metro access to BIEC which is a major centre for National and International conferences and exhibitions in Karnataka," the BMRCL stated.

"On commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 76.95 km of Metro network with 69 stations. North South corridor (Green Line) will become 33.46 km long with 31 stations and East West corridor (Purple Line) is 43.49 km long with 38 stations," the BMRCL added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
