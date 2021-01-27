IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
travel

Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread

International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been temporarily banned to curb Covid-19 spread as new mutant strains of coronavirus have been detected in South Africa and earlier in UK
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 AM IST

Brazil on Tuesday extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom and introduced a fresh ban on arrivals from South Africa.

"International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, are temporarily banned," a decree, published in the government newspaper, read.

The authorities have also suspended boarding permit for persons who have arrived from the UK and South Africa or were there on transit in the past 14 days. Failure to comply with the new rule will result in the deportation of the passenger to the country of origin.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 8.8 million cases of the disease and over 217,000 fatalities.

In December, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated Covid-19 variant, which is reported to be 70 per cent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many countries shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, have so far not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

Another mutant strain was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil united kingdom south africa covid-19 coronavirus world health organization
app
Close
e-paper
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
travel

2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The pandemic had hauled travel plans of many. But now, if you too are itching to restart, get some recommendations from popular personalities, based in Delhi-NCR, to chalk down your to-do travel list for this year!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
travel

Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar

Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On Monday, Russia lifted the travel ban that it had imposed last year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travellers from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar will now be able to fly to Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
travel

Thai Tourist Arrivals at Decade Low as New Wave Clouds Outlook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
travel

New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
travel

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
travel

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
As per the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, vehicular movement on these roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
travel

Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer's tractor parade on Republic Day

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:53 AM IST
In view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory hinting at disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The latest ban would prevent most non-US citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
travel

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
travel

KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
travel

Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Airline operations at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong, near Gangtok, resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP