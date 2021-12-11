Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / China orders Covid-19 test for travel with some border cities amid Omicron scare
travel

China orders Covid-19 test for travel with some border cities amid Omicron scare

People who intend to leave from China's border cities with overland ports of entry must show proof of negative test results within 48 hours before departure but not those from cities with ports of entry linked to Hong Kong or Macau.
China orders Covid-19 test for travel with some border cities amid Omicron scare(Photo by Bruce Röttgers on Unsplash)
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing

China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against Covid-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad.

Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small northern towns on the borders with Russia or Mongolia, among the hardest-hit, as health resources there are sparser than in major cities.

"There have been multiple local outbreaks in China recently, all caused by viruses imported from overseas via cities with ports of entry," the government said in a notice, citing local areas' weaknesses in monitoring and failure to enforce measures.

People who intend to leave from border cities with overland ports of entry must show proof of negative test results within 48 hours before departure, said the notice, which excluded those from cities with ports of entry linked to Hong Kong or Macau.

Arrivals in such cities must take at least one Covid-19 test, added the notice by national authorities in charge of Covid-19 control.

RELATED STORIES

The testing measures will run until March 15 next year.

In November, authorities in Beijing urged people not to travel unnecessarily to the Chinese capital from counties with overland ports of entry.

Some cities with entry ports could have tight curbs in "buffer" areas, but less tough measures outside, Saturday's notice said.

The measures aim to reduce disruption to livelihoods in areas dependent on cross-border trade, the national health authority said in a statement published alongside the notice.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china travel omicron hong kong macau
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP