Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said tourism in the state must be community-driven and sustainable, with local stakeholders such as tour operators, homestay owners, self-help groups and entrepreneurs playing a central role in shaping the sector's future. Community-driven tourism key to Arunachal’s growth: Deputy CM Mein

Addressing the North-East India Tourism Confederation conference held in Namsai district, Mein also highlighted the growing opportunities for tourism in the state due to improved connectivity and infrastructure, while underscoring the need to promote responsible and well-regulated tourism practices.

The deputy chief minister described the event as a significant milestone for Namsai, noting that the district hosted such a tourism conference for the first time.

Emphasising the importance of community participation in tourism development, Mein said the involvement of local people is essential to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth of the sector.

"Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh must be community-driven, with active participation of local stakeholders including tour operators, homestay owners, SHGs and entrepreneurs," he said.

The deputy chief minister further stressed that the long-term success of the sector depends on the sense of ownership and responsibility among the people.

Mein also pointed out that major improvements in connectivity and infrastructure in recent years have significantly enhanced the state's tourism potential, bringing Arunachal Pradesh closer to major tourism circuits.

"We must promote responsible and sustainable tourism that is clean, green, inclusive and well regulated," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining quality and authenticity in the state's growing homestay sector.

"Homestay guidelines must be followed to ensure quality and authenticity while avoiding unregulated expansion," the deputy chief minister said.

The inaugural session of the event was also attended by Northeast Regional Director of the Union tourism ministry Rajendra Kumar Suman, NEITC president EB Blah, convention chairman Tsering Wange, and Namsai deputy commissioner C R Khampa, among other tour operators from the North-east states.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.