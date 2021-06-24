Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test
Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test(Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test(Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Egypt without PCR test

Travellers entering Egypt must present QR-coded certificates claiming that they have received their full doses of one of the six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:11 PM IST

Egypt will allow travellers who have taken full doses of approved novel coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Travellers must present QR-coded certificates that they have received their full doses of one of six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.

Those from countries impacted by coronavirus variants will be subject to a rapid test upon arrival, while all non-vaccinated travellers must present a PCR test.

On Thursday, Egypt reported 466 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 278,761. However, officials and experts say the real number of infections is far higher but is not reflected in government figures because of low testing rates and the exclusion of private test results.

Egypt lifted many restrictions at the beginning of the month and is hoping to attract visitors this year as tourism usually accounts for 15% of its gross domestic product.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 travel travellers egypt rt-pcr test vaccines who coronavirus + 6 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.