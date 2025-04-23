Cricket mania is redefining travel: Report shares how Indians are catching live matches

Indians' affinity for cricket is increasingly shaping travel plans. Stadium transcends beyond just an arena as live matches make their way to the bucket list. Whether it is ODI, T20 or IPL, fans are turning cricket matches into a full-fledged mini vacation, planning the trip around the match, while also exploring the city. For avid plans, especially this IPL season, cricket is a reason to pack bags and catch flights. Many fans organise their trips around the live match. (Shutterstock)

Global travel app Skyscanner released its ‘Pitch Perfect Journeys’ report on April 22, showing how intertwined cricket and travel are for Indians, with live matches shaping their itineraries.

In fact, one of the key findings is that almost half (47%) of Indians are ready to head to the stadium to watch the match live, stepping away from the usual couch experience, for both international and domestic matches. IPL particularly drives travel plans, with 80% of cricket fans travelling to the match destination to support their team in the stadium.

Mohit Joshi Travel and Destinations Expert at Skyscanner added, “Indians have always had a deep love for travel, and now they are bringing that same energy to their passion for cricket. With nearly half (48%) planning their trips to watch a live match up to two months in advance, it is clear that cricket-fuelled travel is on the rise, with fans mapping out every detail, right down to who they want to share the experience with. Friends top the list as the preferred matchday companions for 74% of Indians, followed by family (59%) and spouses or partners (46%), proving that cricket is not just a game, it’s a shared experience. This rising interest in travelling for cricket is a perfect example of Sport Mode—one of the key travel trends we identified in our Travel Trends 2025 report—where travellers combine their love for sports with their desire to explore new places.”

Let's dive deep into the report's stats and see how the love for cricket is defining travel in India, from top travel destinations to which IPL team fans are likely to travel and see the match live to support and cheer.

Top travel destination based on cricket

The report identified destinations in India and abroad where fans are likely to travel, with Australia and Mumbai leading the chart, internationally and domestically, respectively.

International:

Australia (56%)

England (46%)

New Zealand (40%)

UAE (31%)

Domestic:

Mumbai (20%)

Bangalore (18%)

Chennai (13%)

Delhi (12%)

Team loyalty and stadium preference

The IPL season, in particular, sees cricket lovers rooting for their favourite IPL teams, ditching the comforts of their sofas and planning trips to the stadium to cheer in person.

The report shared which teams are loyal enough to travel and cheer in person:

Chennai Super Kings fans are leading the charge, with nearly 3 in 10 (29%) Indians willing to travel to another city to cheer them on.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (19%).

Mumbai Indians (18%).

Moreover, not only match but stadiums are also crowd pullers. The report identified these stadiums, which are the holy grail for cricket fans, hence majorly shaping travel plans:

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 55% eager to experience its legendary atmosphere.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata (52%).

Lord’s, England (52%).

What cricket fans keep in mind while planning?

The Skyscanner report shared the key parameters that cricket fans keep in mind while considering travelling to the match destination:

55% prioritise location and stadium atmosphere.

51% consider the participating teams.

42% want to combine the match with a vacation.

38% look for easy stadium access.

37% check accommodation costs.

34% consider relaxed visa policies.

29% focus on flight costs.

Local experiences on cricket trip

The cricket match may be the MVP of your itinerary, but it's not all about that, as cricket fans also explore and make the most of their time in the match destination, from quick sightseeing to tasting the local flavours. As per the report, 50% of Indians are keen to extend their trip by 3-4 days to explore the city after the match.

The report identified these popular experiences that cricket fans engage in:

57% shop during their trips.

44% try local food.

42% explore tourist attractions.

39% plan a quick getaway nearby.

Cricket fans, try these popular dishes that add to the local experience:

Vada Pav (Mumbai): 41%

Dosa and chutney (Chennai): 30%

Momos (Delhi): 27%

Filter coffee & idlis (Bangalore): 26%

Bonus tips for cricket fans

With 80% of Indians looking forward to watching an IPL match live this season, Taran Singh, sports influencer, shared these tips for the avid cricket fans who may be planning to travel this IPL season:

Pick the right seats: Go for upper-tier seats behind the bowler’s arm for a better view and a bit more ventilation. It makes a difference, especially during those long innings.

Go for upper-tier seats behind the bowler’s arm for a better view and a bit more ventilation. It makes a difference, especially during those long innings. Arrive early: Stadium gates usually open 2–3 hours before the match. Get in early to skip long queues, settle in.

Stadium gates usually open 2–3 hours before the match. Get in early to skip long queues, settle in. Protect your ticket like gold: Your physical ticket is your only entry pass. If the barcode is torn, faded or tampered with, you will be turned away, no matter what. Handle with care.

Your physical ticket is your only entry pass. If the barcode is torn, faded or tampered with, you will be turned away, no matter what. Handle with care. Cut the clutter: Most stadiums don’t allow backpacks or large handbags. If you must carry something, keep it to a small sling bag or use your pockets for essentials.

Most stadiums don’t allow backpacks or large handbags. If you must carry something, keep it to a small sling bag or use your pockets for essentials. Dress for comfort, not just style: Light cotton clothes work best in the heat. Don’t forget your cap, sunscreen and sunglasses. And wear comfortable shoes as you will be walking a lot.

Light cotton clothes work best in the heat. Don’t forget your cap, sunscreen and sunglasses. And wear comfortable shoes as you will be walking a lot. Stick to the stadium rules: Security checks are tight. Power banks, food, metal objects, water bottles, and helmets are not allowed in. Check the prohibited list beforehand.

