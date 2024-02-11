 Delhi airport braces for delays, flights affected by fog and cold weather | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Delhi airport braces for delays, flights affected by fog and cold weather

Delhi airport braces for delays, flights affected by fog and cold weather

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]
Feb 11, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Travel disruptions continue amid visibility woes as cold weather grips national capital, flight delays expected due to fog in Delhi

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Delhi, the national capital, on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

A view of dense fog at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Delhi airport braces for delays, flights affected by fog and cold weather (ANI Photo)
A view of dense fog at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Delhi airport braces for delays, flights affected by fog and cold weather (ANI Photo)

According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.

According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On