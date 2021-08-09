Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Delhi government's tourism department developing app to help tourists
Delhi government's tourism department developing app to help tourists(PTI PHOTO)
Delhi government's tourism department developing app to help tourists(PTI PHOTO)
travel

Delhi government's tourism department developing app to help tourists

  • According to Tourism department officials, the mobile application will have information regarding tourist spots in Delhi along with their brief history.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said information on all tourist spots in the national capital will be available on a mobile application being developed by the government's Tourism department.

The app will also provide all necessary services to tourists, he said.

"Reviewed the Delhi Tourism's upcoming mobile app. Tourists' travel experiences in Delhi will be transformed with this app, which will provide them with all the services they need in one click," Sisodia said in a tweet.

According to Tourism department officials, the mobile application will have information regarding tourist spots in Delhi along with their brief history.

The app will also have information regarding popular hangouts, places to visit and to stay, they added.

"The app will provide all tourism-related information in one place. Other than historical sites, the app will also show popular places, markets, eating joints, parks etc. It will have information about ticketing systems," an official said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi tourism
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.