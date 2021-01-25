IND USA
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
travel

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads

As per the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, vehicular movement on these roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued an advisory on the traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day.

According to the advisory, the parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards National Stadium, while tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Ground.

The wreath laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9 am, it said.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg and Radial Road, and then turn right on "C" Hexagon, turn left again and enter the National Stadium from gate number 1, it said.

The tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and go towards Red Fort via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, the advisory stated.

The movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted.

No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Monday till the parade is over, it said, adding that Rajpath is already out of bounds.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over, it said.

"C"-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 5 am on Tuesday till the tableaux cross Tilak Marg. From 4 am on Tuesday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both the carriageways, it said.

The cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of tableaux, the advisory stated.

The traffic advisory suggested alternative routes which motorists can follow as north-south corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and Rajghat.

For going to Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road and Sheikh Mujbur Rahman road, the advisory said.

There is also the east and the west corridors for motorists who have been suggested to take Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road, it said.

To go towards AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take the Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg and to go towards Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara and Mall road via Azadpur, according to the traffic advisory.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft among others over the jurisdiction of Delhi is prohibited from January 20 up to February 15 (both are inclusive), it said.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi can go through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, D B Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station, it said.

To travel to Old Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi, people can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and Kauria Bridge, it said.

The movement of bus services will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, it said.

Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday, it said.

However, boarding or de-boarding at Central Secretariat from 5 am till 12 pm, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) from 8.45 am to 12 pm, Patel Chowk and ITO will not be permitted, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
