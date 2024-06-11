Ramakunda in Gool tehsil perched on the border of Ramban and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir at an altitude of 6,500ft is emerging as a new tourist destination. Discover Ramakunda: Hidden gem of Jammu and Kashmir to explore on your next trip (Photo by Twitter/KesarSuneel)

For its promotion and to bring it on the national tourist map, the Managing Committee of Gool Mela, in collaboration with the local administration, organized a one-day fair on Monday.

It was inaugurated by the District Development Council Chairperson, Ramban, Shamshaad Shaan.

She along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban Basheer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary inspected the stalls set up by the various departments showcasing the local produce and artefacts.

At the fair locals presented folk songs and dances besides Kabbadi and Tug-of-War competitions were also held.

The event showcased cultural performances in various languages, including Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri, Pahadi, and Punjabi, reflecting the region's linguistic diversity and cultural richness.

The winners of Kabaddi and Tug-of-War were felicitated and were awarded prizes in a ceremony attended by officials and community members, adding to the festive atmosphere of the day.

People from Ramban and adjoining Reasi districts besides Jammu and Srinagar thronged the Mela in large numbers.

In her address, the Chairperson commended the Mela Committee and the Sub Divisional Administration for successfully organizing the event. She urged the District Administration and Tourism Development authorities to develop Ramakunda as an adventure and winter sports destination and emphasized the need to provide basic facilities at the site for the convenience of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ramban highlighted that the event marks a significant step in promoting tourism, and cultural activities, and fostering community spirit in Gool. He stated that the Civil Society of Gool and the Sub Divisional Administration plan to continue such initiatives to enhance local culture and unity. He also announced that a Sports Meet will be soon organized at the same venue to promote the tourist destination at a national level, keeping in mind the enthusiastic local participation.

The Committee Members said that Gool Mela not only showcased the region's cultural heritage but also its enchanting natural beauty. (ANI)