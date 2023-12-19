close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Disney's latest marvel: Zootopia-themed adventure park to open doors at Shanghai resort

Disney's latest marvel: Zootopia-themed adventure park to open doors at Shanghai resort

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shanghai
Dec 19, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Disney to open first Zootopia-themed attraction in Shanghai, China to delight visitors in post-pandemic travel boom

Shanghai Disney Resort will open a Zootopia-themed attraction to the public on Wednesday aiming to capitalise on a post-pandemic desire for travel and experiences in China.

People attend the media preview tour of Disney World's first Zootopia-themed land attraction in Shanghai, China (REUTERS/Nicoco Chan)
Zootopia, which came out in Chinese cinemas in 2016, remains one of the highest grossing imported animated films ever released in the country.

This marks Disney's first Zootopia-themed site and the eighth themed area at the Shanghai Disney Resort which opened in 2016 and was expanded in 2018 with a Toy Story-themed attraction.

While consumption in China has been slow to bounce back following the lifting of Covid-19 curbs a year ago, domestic travel and experiences have rebounded more strongly, with Shanghai Disney Resort one of the beneficiaries.

"I think what you saw over the last year as people emerge from the virus is them getting out and experiencing life again," said Joe Schott, president and general manager at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In its fourth-quarter earnings last month, Walt Disney flagged higher attendance at its Shanghai and Hong Kong parks as one of the factors driving 31% growth in its Experiences division, which includes its theme parks.

Shanghai Disney Resort is a joint venture in which Chinese state-owned Shendi Group holds a 57% stake.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
