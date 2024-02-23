Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Dubai: Gulf nation introduces 5-year multiple-entry visa for Indians to boost travel (File Photo)

In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic era. This made the country the number one source market, the latest data from DET said on Thursday.

In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors, it added.

The data suggested that with an exceptional 34 per cent year-on-year growth, India continued to be the number one source market with the highest number of international visitors from a single country.

"Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said.

This step ensures that the visa, issued within 2-5 working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year.

Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity, DET added.

"Our inbound visitation from India in 2023 was outstanding, contributing to a record-breaking performance by our tourism sector.

"As a key market for Dubai, India will continue to play an integral role in enabling us to achieve the goals of the D33 Agenda, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for business, investment and tourism," Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said.

According to him, this historic milestone initiative will not only open doors to a longer and more enriching experience for Indian tourists but also provide a platform for increased economic collaboration.

"With exceptional flight connectivity and our ongoing commitment to the Indian market, we are confident that our upcoming initiatives will further amplify awareness about Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, continuing to make it the top travel choice for Indian tourists," he added.

Dubai welcomed 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, a 19.4 per cent growth over the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022, according to DET data.