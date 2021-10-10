Eco-friendly toy train flagged off at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar

Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha flagged off the eco-friendly battery-operated Toy Train at Nadnankanana Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Minister also laid a foundation stone for a ropeway to attract tourists. Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Rautroy was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Sanjeet Kumar said, "The toy train, which will run on the batteries has facilities of five coaches comprising 72 seats in addition to two wheelchairs for disable person."

"The train will cover 1.65 Kms range distance and cover the elephant and deer zoo including Kanjia Lake in premises of the zoological park. Toy train will run six times from respective station in a single day," he added.

Tourists can avail of the services of the toy train by paying ₹20 for children and ₹50 for adults per head at the zoo.

Regarding the ropeway, Kumar said, "The estimated cost of the Ropeway is ₹13 crore and it will be completed in 18 months from the foundation day."

"Having a facility of 12 cabins, the Ropeway will move without any pillar support and will cross a lake between the zoological park and Botanical Garden with a maximum height of 36 meters from the lake and provide a scenic bird's eye view to the tourists," Kumar added.

Kumar also said that the ropeway system will be built with the state of the art technology, which will further add to the tourist attractions of Nandankanan and Odisha.

