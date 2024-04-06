Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 travel guide: 5 tips for navigating crowds and booking affordable getaways

It's that time of year again! Muslims will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on April 10 with much fanfare and excitement after a month of fasting. Millions of people will be travelling to celebrate with friends and family, so it's important to plan ahead and shop around for the best deals to ensure a stress-free holiday. Typically, many of us will be travelling home for this joyous day (called 'mudik' in Indonesian). So, are you one of those making travel arrangements for this Eid? Travelling during the holidays means more traffic at train stations, airports, etc. While travelling during Eid can be hectic and stressful, you can avoid the airport crowds and enjoy a hassle-free trip if you prepare in advance. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 travel: From Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, 7 top destinations to experience festive vibes ) Prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 with our essential travel tips, crafted to help you navigate bustling crowds and find wallet-friendly getaways.(Unsplash)

Travel tips for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Here are some insights and recommendations to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience during this festive season.

1. Book Your Accommodation in Advance

Extended Eid celebrations are often hectic and packed with activities, with hotels, resorts and other hospitality venues booking up well in advance. We recommend that you book your accommodation as far in advance as possible if you want to be sure that your family will have a place to stay when they come to visit. This will help to avoid disappointment at the hotel of your choice. Similarly, if you are planning to visit another country in the Middle East or further afield, it is essential that you make your reservations well in advance.

2. Take Care of Your Personal Belongings

The Eid holidays offer a welcome break from our daily routines, which often involve long periods away from home. If you are travelling, you may be away from home for several days. Make sure your home is safe. Remember to switch off the oven and secure doors and gates. In order to preserve electricity and avoid short circuits, be sure that certain electronic gadgets are turned off. Do you commute by public transport? No problem. But remember to keep an eye on your belongings. To make sure nothing is left behind or taken by someone else, keep an eye on what you bring with you.

3. Browse For Good Eid al-Fitr Deals

In order to spark interest and draw customers for the Eid al-Fitr holidays, a large number of eateries and lodging options in the United Arab Emirates and the larger Middle Eastern region provide alluring offers and exclusive discounts. Check out your favourite restaurants, entertainment venues and accommodation providers' websites and social media pages for exclusive offers and promotions to maximise your savings.

4. Pack Light

When you are travelling over the Eid holiday, try to pack as little as possible. In addition to saving you time and frustration, packing light can help you avoid paying extra for additional luggage and have more flexibility when on vacation.

5. Purchase Travel Insurance

Remember to consider travel insurance as an important safety precaution when organising your Eid holidays. Travel insurance provides financial security and protection against unforeseen circumstances such as lost luggage, medical problems and trip cancellation. Having travel insurance will give you added peace of mind and the assurance that you are prepared for any unforeseen events that may occur while travelling. When choosing a travel insurance policy, make sure it meets your needs and provides comprehensive coverage for your Eid holidays.