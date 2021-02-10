IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end
Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.(Unsplash)
Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.(Unsplash)
travel

Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end

International travel is likely to remain subdued until the end of the year as countries reintroduce tough restrictions to control Covid-19 infections, the head of Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST

International travel is likely to remain subdued until the end of the year as countries reintroduce tough restrictions to control Covid-19 infections, the head of Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Wednesday.

The comments from Tim Clark represent a more pessimistic view after he told Reuters last month he did not believe the recovery would be further impeded by a new wave of infections and restrictions.

"It is going to take longer than I would have hoped and I think probably we are going to see some difficulties. We are not going to see capacity return that I hoped in July and August, I think, maybe (it will return) in the last quarter this year," Clark told a virtual summit by aviation consultancy CAPA.

Britain this week announced passengers arriving from certain countries would have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days, a similar system to Australia.

Clark, who has delayed his retirement to tackle the coronavirus crisis, said countries like Britain had taken "fairly draconian positions" with regards to international travel.

The British government has said the stronger measures are needed to prevent new variants of the virus from thwarting its rapid vaccination programme.

Britain in January reimposed quarantine restrictions on travellers from the United Arab Emirates as cases in the Gulf state rapidly increased.

Clark said he expected governments would continue to close borders and place restrictions on international travel until they get a better understanding of how to deal with the new variants.

The 71-year-old, a respected industry veteran, has throughout the crisis tended to be more bullish about a rebound than many of his peers.

Unlike some other airlines, Emirates lacks a domestic market to cushion it against the downturn in international travel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emirates airline
app
Close
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe's hard-hit airlines. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe's hard-hit airlines. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
travel

Europe's summer abroad cancelled as staycation bookings soar

Reuters, Connemara, Ireland
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:33 PM IST
From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden's ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour(Hong Kong Tourism Board)
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour(Hong Kong Tourism Board)
travel

Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Hong Kong virtual tour: Lockdown? No problem! Enjoy Fai chun making, flower market hopping, customs of Guanyin Loan-granting Day and more from the comfort of your homes as Hong Kong invites its Super Fans to tour the city virtually amid Chinese New Year 2021 festivities in the Year of The Ox
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
Some 293 cases of the more contagious variant have been confirmed in Tyrol.(Pixabay)
travel

Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears

AP, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Austria's leader said Tuesday that people will have to produce a negative coronavirus test to leave the country's Tyrol province as authorities try to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022(Photo by Jack Chen on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:31 AM IST
To limit the spread of new Covid-19 variants and focus on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Canada extends ban on cruise ships until February 2022, shuts down popular summer trips to Alaska for another year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
The service was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 14(ANI )
india news

‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The purpose of the air taxi service is to provide air connectivity between metros and tier-2, tier-3 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30.(Pixabay)
travel

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
“With vaccination and vaccination certification, we can start to relax some border measures to allow some travel to start happening within the course of this year.”(Pixabay)
travel

Singapore sees people travelling this year as vaccines roll out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Countries could relax border controls and allow more travel if there’s a set of standards for vaccine certification that immigration authorities can use to help determine entry policies, Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday.(Pixabay)
travel

Israel, Greece sign tourism deal to boost economies

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Israeli and Greek officials agreed Monday to clear the way for vaccinated tourists to travel between their Mediterranean nations in a bid to boost their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors(Reuters)
travel

Australia's Blue Mountains hit by Lunar New Year slump in Asian visitors

Reuters, Katoomba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Every year, lakhs of Asian tourists visit the Blue Mountains in Australia during the Lunar New Year. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions, only a few people have visited the mountains this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
The constant urge to plan a quick weekend getaway is now being replaced by mindful travel choices (Photo: Shutterstock)
travel

Eco-friendly holidays: Safe, serene and sustainable

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Be it reducing carbon footprint or supporting local businesses whilst travelling, modern day travel goals are getting a complete overhaul
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback(Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash)
travel

Airlines rewrite route maps as leisure travel shows early signs of comeback

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Airlines maps are ditching business hubs and are being overhauled to reflect new demand in leisure travel. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity for travellers right now
READ FULL STORY
Close
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve (representative image)(Unsplash)
travel

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:54 PM IST
French tourists, in order to avoid the strict curfew in their country, are going over to Madrid to have a gala time. The curfew in Madrid is not as stringent, people are still able to eat in restaurants, drink in bars and stay outdoors until 10 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister(Unsplash)
travel

French border curbs halve air passenger numbers in a week - minister

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
France put a ban on all non-essential travel last week and that has resulted in only half the amount of people being able to travel to and from France. This all is being done to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
Coronavirus vaccine passports might become the currency for travel in future.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Status of Covid-19 vaccine passports around the world. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST
In this digital era, users will be able to access their passports on mobile phones as an app or as part of a digital wallet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
The survey was done online with over 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021.(Unsplash)
travel

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Things are looking up for 2021, as 52 per cent millennials are eager to take an international holiday this summer as Covid-19 vaccine ushered in hope that the end to the pandemic is on the horizon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP