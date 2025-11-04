Farah Khan visits The Hobbit’s shooting location in New Zealand; check out top tourist spots on the island nation

Farah Khan is enjoying a vacation in New Zealand. On Tuesday, she shared a few photographs on Instagram featuring her at the iconic shooting location of the film ‘The Hobbit’. Farah Khan has visited The Hobbit’s shooting location in New Zealand.(Instagram/farahkhankunder)

“Beautiful day in beautiful #hobbitton .. #visitnewzealand ..,” she wrote in the caption.

The location Farah visited is a farm in Waikato, called the Alexander Farm, which is now open for tourists. As per newzealand.com, the venue “comprises 44 hobbit-sized houses, a fully-fledged Green Dragon Inn and a lake with a picturesque mill.”

Regular tours are organised to the venue for tourists. They take the visitors to the “picturesque 1,250 acre sheep farm with spectacular views across to the Kaimai Ranges.”

The attractions in this tour include colourful Hobbit Hole doors, including the iconic Bag End, home of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins and Bagshot Row. There is also The Millhouse, a double-arch stone bridge and the world-famous Green Dragon Inn, according to newzealand.com.

Visitors are required to pay $120-$230 per adult to undertake one of these tours to the location. The tour also includes a complimentary beverage at the end.

Amid Farah’s visit to the island nation, here’s taking a look at some of the best tourist spots in New Zealand.

Best places to visit in New Zealand

While the shooting site of the film The Hobbit is a wonderful tourist attraction, it is far from being the only place that tourists flock to in the island nation. Here is a list of some of the innumerable places that are hotspots for visitors to the country.

Lake Taupo

This beautiful lake is situated on the North Island of the country and is around three-and-a-half hours away from Auckland. The story of this massive water body is intriguing.

It was created by a volcanic eruption two thousand years ago, according to newzealand.com. It is the perfect place for water-based activities like water skiing, sailing, kayaking and fishing. Also, visitors can simply take a walk on the beaches of this water body.

Huka Falls

Formed by the Waikato River, the Huka Falls are so powerful and voluminous, it can fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just 11 seconds. They are just a five-minute drive from Taupo. The jet boat tour to the base of the falls is one of the most thrilling experiences available at this tourist attraction.

Marlborough

Just over four hours of drive away from Christchurch, this stunning landscape is located on the South Island. The area is known for its vineyards, which produce the famous Sauvignon Blanc version of the drink. Part of this area is known as Marlborough Sounds and includes “1500km of winding coastline (which) is home to secluded bays, historic sites, marine reserves and precious island sanctuaries,” as per newzealand.com.

Whanganui National Park

Located on the North Island, the park envelopes the area around the Whanganui River. The park features unique flora and fauna, and is home to an unique ecological sphere of native lowland forest. Walking through this National Park is a favorite activity of the tourists. You can also take a jet boat to traverse the river and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

