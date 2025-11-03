Beyond the Clouds: Meghalaya turns the volume up on tourism with music, food, and films

You think the postcard picture of Meghalaya stops at clouds and hills? Well, it’s time to think again as that classic story is now getting a major spin. The 'abode of clouds' is strapping on a new identity – and it is being written by hums at the music festivals, steam from its kitchens, and happy echoes from homestays. Jason Derulo will perform at the upcoming Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025.(Instagram)

The postcard-perfect waterfalls are still there, the root bridges are still twisted like magic and lush greenery is still alive, but the government's got a bigger, bolder blueprint to boost state tourism.

Meghalaya’s tourism story gets a fresh spin

At the moment, the Meghalaya government is busy turning the state into more than just a scenic escape – it’s shaping up to be a full-blown experience. Think music festivals that spill into starry nights, homestays where the aroma of local food tells its own story, and eco-tours that bring you face-to-face with nature’s calm chaos.

It’s not just about visiting Meghalaya – it’s about feeling its rhythm, one song, one meal, and one misty trail at a time.

Taking a step toward reimagining travel in the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently launched the OneConnect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline along with a refreshed official tourism website. The new digital platform acts as a one-stop gateway for travellers, making it easier than ever to plan, explore, and experience everything the “abode of clouds” has to offer.

“We have been very clear that it is going to be the place, the food, our culture and our music. These are four pillars of tourism that we are promoting,” Conrad K. Sangma tells Hindustan Times during a sit-down interview in Shillong.

The efforts are paying off. The influx of visitors to Meghalaya has seen a sharp increase, jumping from approximately 10 lakh in 2022 to 16 lakh by 2024. This upward trajectory is poised to climb even higher, particularly with the Umroi Airport in Shillong scheduled to become fully operational by 2027, promising greater accessibility to the state.

For the Chief Minister, however, the drive for tourism growth is not a reckless one; he remains committed to a sustainable development model. The state's expansion will not come at the expense of its natural heritage, Conrad K. Sangma asserts.

He adds, “We don’t want to pressure the environment with loads of tourists coming in… For instance, people don’t allow more than a certain number of people in a day to go over the living root bridge… The local people themselves say only 20 people or 100 people in a day can go. That sort of natural mechanism has come into place. As a government, we are looking at attracting large numbers of tourists because that's important for us. But we want to ensure that this fragile ecosystem is not impacted.”

At the moment, the state is aggressively positioning itself as a must-visit hub, focusing on community-driven homestays, building food tourism, large-scale music festivals, and robust eco-tourism. It's also rolling out the red carpet to become a film shoot destination. The state will host the National Games in 2027 where the state plans to not make a Games Village but leverage its extensive homestay network. It means athletes, officials, and visitors will stay in local homes across the state.

Turn on the music

The state’s love affair with music is only getting louder and glossier. Having already hosted chart-toppers like Akon, Ed Sheeran, and Bryan Adams, it’s now ready to dial up the glam with the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025. Scheduled for November 14 and 15, the festival will see Jason Derulo, DJ Diplo, Aqua, and Nora Fatehi take the stage for performances.

“We have an ecosystem to host music concerts, and we have a strong link with western music. Shillong has always been looked at as a rock capital and we are now moving to make it into a full music capital,” mentions the Chief Minister.

In fact, they have learnt many lessons from their past experiences, which Conrad K. Sangma shares, has taught them to manage the traffic.

Like, this year, they will turn the places near the event venue as a no vehicle zone.

“People will walk across and then we expect busking happening, coffee shops, plays in the street… During the Ed Sheeran concert, we stopped the traffic and everybody walked, touchwood, it was smooth. When Bryan Adams came also, we did the same thing,” he shares.

Films on the mind

Adding a cinematic twist to Meghalaya’s charm, Conrad K. Sangma has shared that they are rolling out special incentives for filmmakers who shoot at least 75 per cent of their film within its scenic borders. The move aims to position Meghalaya as a film-shoot destination.

“We have come out with our movie policy where we are funding the makers to come and shoot the films in Meghalaya. We are keen to see more and more movies being shot here… We have got few people who have shown interest and this is in all languages. It's not just Bollywood but different languages,” he says.

The Chief Minister shared that filmmakers who shoot the majority of their project in Meghalaya will receive an incentive of ₹1 crore, with an additional ₹50 lakh bonus for those who work with local talent.

“Overall, we want our local food and local culture to be part of the whole experience for the tourist,” says Conrad K. Sangma, and he wants it to be the case on-camera and off-camera.

Meghalaya is no longer your sleepy hill escape; it’s a living playlist of culture, cuisine, and musical treats. Moreover, it’s a mood to catch. And the question is are you ready for it?

(This article was produced following a trip to Meghalaya upon editorial invitation)