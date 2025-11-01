Going vegan in India? It's not as easy as it looks on Instagram

A dietary spin on ‘hippie’ culture, a heady on-trend lifestyle choice, a constantly humming buzzword to finally an option on almost every mainstream menu — veganism as a concept and choice seems to have lived a million lives in the contemporary sense. Going vegan in India isn't as easy as it looks on Instagram — experts show the way (Photo: Plant Based News)

Now those not even remotely tapped in to the vegan scene may believe it to have hit a plateau — but every new way of life creeping in from the crevices of the Internet wishes to land itself as firmly as veganism has, globally sure, but also in the Indian context.

In today’s digital age, all it takes is a reel to buy a product or hop on a trend. And while it may seem diabolical, the decision to switch up your whole eating style too can be traced to a snazzy 30-second clip.

Today, November 1, marks World Vegan Day — and so it’s as good a day as any to take the plunge into ethical eating. But real talk? Going vegan, especially in the Indian context is not really as seamless as your Instagram algorithm would have you believe. But then again, it’s neither rocket science. We asked experts how to brace for impact.

Nutritional nuances Staple Indian diets may already be plant heavy but the vegan-way of life can in one go, feel overwhelming. Dr. Nisha Mandal, nutritionist at Gurgaon’s Motherhood Hospital says it’s essential to balance meals as well as hit protein intake: “Indian diets are naturally rich in plant foods, but when people try to ‘go vegan,’ they often focus on what they must eliminate rather than what they should add. The most common mistake is not planning their protein intake — eating more vegetables alone does not make a diet balanced. Without consciously including lentils, legumes, soy, tofu, nuts, seeds, or even fermented options like peanut curd, the diet becomes excessively carbohydrate-heavy. This leads to fatigue, constant hunger, and a sense that veganism is ‘not filling enough,’ when the real issue is poor nutritional structure.”

For those wanting to go all in but apprehensive about having to continually disappoint their desi palette, Nisha says it’s only as complicated as you make it out to be: “Adopting a vegan lifestyle does not require abandoning traditional Indian flavours. Most of our daily meals are already plant-based or easily adapted. Simple swaps make the transition effortless — replace ghee with cold-pressed oil, paneer with tofu, and dairy curd with plant-based curds like peanut curd, which offers a familiar texture and a pleasant, nutty flavour. Everyday dishes like dal-chawal, rajma, chole, idli-sambar, vegetable khichdi, stuffed parathas, millet upma, and poha are either inherently vegan or need only one small tweak.“

Now the market, appreciably, has become quite conducive to people’s dietary needs. That being said, everything marked ‘vegan’ is not rule-of-thumb healthy. Nisha says, “The plant-based market has exploded, and not all products are created with health in mind. Many vegan alternatives are ultra-processed and filled with emulsifiers, stabilisers, artificial flavours, and refined oils. The easiest rule is to read the ingredients list. If the product is made from recognisable ingredients — like nuts, grains, legumes, seeds, or fermented foods such as peanut curd — it’s generally a cleaner, more nutritious choice. But if the label looks like a chemistry experiment with long chemical names or sugar and refined oils listed in the first few ingredients, it's more of a marketing gimmick than a health food.”

Don’t go vegan if… Many great decisions are often taken out of nowhere. But going vegan shouldn’t ideally be on that list. Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua of Dua Speciality Clinic warns, “Before transitioning, one must get a baseline health check — especially CBC, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, calcium, iron studies (serum ferritin), thyroid profile, and HbA1c if there’s a family history of diabetes,” adding, “Some supplements to be taken once the diet starts are Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Calcium and Omega 3.”

Also, don’t expect your body to accept veganism as swiftly as your mind or willpower. “It’s common to experience bloating, fatigue, or cravings in the first few weeks as your gut microbiome and metabolism adjust to higher fiber intake and new food patterns,” says Dr. Dua, adding, “It’s suggested to stay hydrated especially with electrolytes. If symptoms like severe bloating and acidity still persist, it’s advisable to take a doctor’s opinion.”

Then of course, there are some, who just aren’t compatible for the switch in a holistic sense. She says, “Vegan diet may not suit everyone, especially if one is already deficient on vital nutrients or have digestion issues. Categorically, pregnant women, children and adolescents, elderly, and people with chronic disease of liver and kidneys should avoid doing it.”

The bottom line — it takes more than Instagram reels and willpower to sustain the vegan converts. But where there's a will there's a way!