Home / Lifestyle / Travel / FHRAI hopeful as international scheduled commercial flights restart
travel

FHRAI hopeful as international scheduled commercial flights restart

FHRAI was following up with the government to restart international travel, especially because most countries have already thrown open their gates for international travellers
FHRAI hopeful as international scheduled commercial flights restart&nbsp;(File Photo/REUTERS)
FHRAI hopeful as international scheduled commercial flights restart (File Photo/REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India on Tuesday welcomed the restarting of international scheduled commercial flights, saying it will give a ray of hope to the pandemic-hit hospitality segment and its employees. 

"The resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from March 27 is a welcome relief. We thank the Govt and Civil Aviation Ministry for it," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).

FHRAI was following up with the government to restart international travel, especially because most countries have already thrown open their gates for international travellers, he added. 

"The industry was anxiously awaiting an announcement on this since early bird gets the worm. Foreign Exchange earnings for the last two Financial Years have been entirely wiped out due to restrictions, which also forced approx 30 per cent of hotels & restaurants to shut business and millions lost their jobs," Kohli said. 

He informed that the hospitality industry's total revenue in FY 2019-20 stood at 1.82 lakh crore, and it employed over 50 million people. 

"During the period, the tourism and hospitality industry reported forex earnings of USD 30 billion, making it India's third-largest foreign exchange earner. The latest announcement has come as a ray of hope for hospitality businesses and those employed in the sector," Kohli noted. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
flights travel traveller international travel + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out