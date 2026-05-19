First time trying adventure sports? 7 safety precautions beginners must know

From mountaineering, river rafting and bungee jumping, to rock climbing, snorkelling, canoeing, and skydiving, adrenaline sports inspire immense thrill and excitement, pushing people beyond their comfort zones and encouraging them to confront fear and take on adventure in its purest, most exhilarating form.



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While it is not for the faint-hearted, even adventure junkies need to adhere to certain safety precautions to ensure the thrill does not turn into a dangerous experience.

To understand the precautions associated with adventure sports and what every beginner must know before taking the leap, HT Lifestyle spoke to Niharika Nigam, managing director of Jumpin Heights, who shared essential safety tips, beginner-friendly guidance and the importance of adequate preparation before participating in high-adrenaline activities.

Adventure sports are slowly becoming a part of mainstream travel, especially among those who are looking for experiences beyond ordinary sightseeing.

Niharika explained, "Adventure activities are getting very popular nowadays in India. You’ll often find friends discussing bungee jumping, paragliding in Rishikesh, rafting on raging river waters and ziplining between mountains. These activities can sound exciting and even scary, which is exactly what people love about them! There is an increased heartbeat, sweaty palms and a great deal of anxiety at thoughts of indulging in such things amongst first timers.”

For first-timer participants, prioritising safety awareness and seeking responsible guidance is essential to ensure the experience remains both enjoyable and secure.

Niharika further mentioned that with the right amount of preparation, these feelings transform into exhilaration and excitement.

Here’s a simple guide, as shared by Nikita, about all the essential things beginners need to know before participating in adventure sports: