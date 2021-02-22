Flower exhibition organised by Agra's horticulture department attracts tourists
A two-day flower exhibition was organised in the Taj view garden between the fort on the banks of the river Yamuna and the Taj Mahal in Agra by the horticulture department.
The exhibition, which was held on February 20-21 displayed various kinds of flowers, vegetables and seeds, and attracted a large number of people.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma, Superintendent of, horticulture department, Agra said, "It is a great location for the exhibition as people can enjoy both the Taj Mahal and the flower show. People have finally got a chance to come out of their homes to enjoy the exhibition after such difficult times of Covid-19," Verma said.
Ayush, a visitor, said, "There are a number of flowers, vegetables and seeds which can be bought. It is a great place to spend time with family."
A large number of people turned up at the exhibition to feast their eyes on the amazing floral display.
"The colourful atmosphere combined with the breathtaking view of the Taj Mahal, makes us feel fresh. It is a beautiful place to relax after such a difficult year," said Shikha Joshi, another visitor.
Anju, who bought a huge radish said, "I have never seen such a big radish. I am feeling delighted as this place has such a mesmerising aura. Here, one can spend a wonderful time with family and friends."
The exhibition also had a selfie gate and palanquins which were created with flowers like dahlia, gerbera, marigold, rose, chrysanthemum, orchid, Lilium, petunia, and anthodium.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
