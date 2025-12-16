From cheapest ₹0 flights and ₹48 hotel stays to ₹4.43 lakh ticket: How Indians travelled in 2025, according to report
According to Cleartrip's 2025 report, Indian travellers exhibit two extremes: Gen Z's 650% booking surge contrasts with budget-conscious travellers.
Indians have operated on two wildly different spectrums when it comes to travelling in 2025, revealed Cleartrip in their 2025 Unpacked year-end travel report.
Also Read | Not Goa or Gujarat, this was most-visited state in 2025: Report
The travel wave in the ongoing year has been led by Gen Z, who have shown 650% growth in travel bookings.
However, the dichotomy that the data presents shows that while some travellers hunted for the best deal available while planning their trips, others threw their budget to the wind as the travel bug bit.
Best travel deals on Cleartrip in 2025
Even for people who are experts at hunting the best travel deals online, two bookings on Cleartrip have crossed all expectations, so much so that the bookings are now considered case studies.
- Cheapest flight: The cheapest flight booked via the company cost the traveller(s) INR 0. The entire cost has been reportedly redeemed through offers and wallet credits.
- Cheapest stay: As unbelievable as it may sound, the cheapest stay availed via Cleartrip set back the guest(s) INR 48.
How travellers have splurged in 2025
While there are many examples of travellers choosing modest modes of travel in 2025, leaning towards affordable stays and flexible plans, there are notable instances where some felt budget is not an issue.
- Cost of flying: A domestic and an international flier shelled out the big bucks when it came to air travel in 2025. The former paid INR 2,40,000 for a flight between Delhi and Guwahati. The latter paid INR 4,43,000 to fly from Paris to Mumbai.
- Priciest hotel stay: The crown goes to a stay booked in the Maldives, worth INR 4,41,000.
- Steepest baggage pay: Some people have not shied away from splurging when it comes to paying for their possessions while travelling. A flier reportedly spent INR 65,000 solely on excess baggage while flying from Ghaziabad to Bengaluru.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.