From cheapest 0 flights and 48 hotel stays to 4.43 lakh ticket: How Indians travelled in 2025, according to report

Indians have operated on two wildly different spectrums when it comes to travelling in 2025, revealed Cleartrip in their 2025 Unpacked year-end travel report. Deals availed by travellers in 2025 have merited case studies, shared Cleartrip.

The travel wave in the ongoing year has been led by Gen Z, who have shown 650% growth in travel bookings.

However, the dichotomy that the data presents shows that while some travellers hunted for the best deal available while planning their trips, others threw their budget to the wind as the travel bug bit.

Best travel deals on Cleartrip in 2025

Even for people who are experts at hunting the best travel deals online, two bookings on Cleartrip have crossed all expectations, so much so that the bookings are now considered case studies.

Cheapest flight: The cheapest flight booked via the company cost the traveller(s) INR 0. The entire cost has been reportedly redeemed through offers and wallet credits.

Cheapest stay: As unbelievable as it may sound, the cheapest stay availed via Cleartrip set back the guest(s) INR 48.

How travellers have splurged in 2025

While there are many examples of travellers choosing modest modes of travel in 2025, leaning towards affordable stays and flexible plans, there are notable instances where some felt budget is not an issue.