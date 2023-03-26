From picnics to vineyards: 5 outdoor culinary experiences to savour for seniors

As we age, it's important to continue enjoying life's simple pleasures, like good food and the great outdoors. Combining the two can make for a truly memorable experience. For seniors, it's crucial to remain engaged in life's enjoyable moments and experiences, such as savouring delicious food and relishing the great outdoors. Fortunately, there are many outdoor culinary experiences that provide seniors with the opportunity to indulge in both pleasures simultaneously. From a scenic picnic in a local park to a wine tasting at a beautiful vineyard, there are several outdoor culinary adventures for seniors to enjoy. Not only are these experiences delightful, but they also offer the chance to bond with loved ones and create lasting memories. (Also read: Travel therapy: Amazing benefits of travelling for senior citizens ) There are many outdoor culinary experiences that provide seniors with the opportunity to indulge in both pleasures simultaneously.(freepik )

MP Deepu, Co-Founder and COO- SeniorWorld, shared with HT Lifestyle, five outdoor culinary experiences that seniors can indulge in, each offering a unique blend of delectable food and beautiful natural surroundings.

Here are five such experiences that seniors can savour in India:

1. Tea plantation tours: Tea plantation tours are an ideal outdoor culinary experience for seniors who enjoy a cup of tea. India is home to several tea-growing regions, including Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiris, each of which has its unique tea culture and traditions. During a tea plantation tour, seniors can explore the sprawling tea gardens and witness the tea-making process, from plucking the leaves to brewing the perfect cup. They can also participate in tea-tasting sessions, where they can sample different varieties of tea and learn about the health benefits of each.

2. Food walks: Food walks have become increasingly popular in India, and for good reason. These walks offer seniors an opportunity to explore the local culinary scene and discover hidden gems that they may not have known about before. A food walk typically involves visiting various eateries and street food stalls, where they can sample a wide range of dishes and snacks while also learning about the history and culture behind each dish.

3. Vineyard tours: For seniors who enjoy a glass of wine, vineyard tours can be a great way to spend an afternoon. India has several vineyards spread across the country, including Nashik and Bangalore where seniors can explore the vineyards and learn about the wine-making process. During a vineyard tour, seniors can stroll through the grape vines, learn about the different grape varieties, and witness the wine-making process, from crushing the grapes to fermenting and ageing the wine. They can also participate in wine-tasting sessions and sample the various wines produced by the vineyard.

4. Farm-to-table experiences: Farm-to-table experiences are becoming increasingly popular in India, as people are becoming more conscious about where their food comes from. These experiences involve visiting local farms, where seniors can witness the harvesting of fresh fruits and vegetables and learn about sustainable farming practices. Seniors can also participate in cooking classes, where they can learn how to prepare traditional dishes using fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Farm-to-table experiences are an excellent way for seniors to connect with nature, learn about sustainable farming practices, and enjoy fresh and delicious food.

5. Culinary cruise: A culinary cruise is a unique outdoor culinary experience that seniors can enjoy in coastal cities like Mumbai, Kochi, and Goa. During a culinary cruise, seniors can enjoy a scenic boat ride along the coastline while sampling delicious seafood and other coastal delicacies. They can savour dishes like fish curry, prawn fry, and squid masala while taking in the stunning views of the sea and coastline. A the culinary cruise can be a relaxing and enjoyable way for seniors to experience the local cuisine and culture of India's coastal regions.

In conclusion, outdoor culinary experiences are an excellent way for seniors to savour the delicious food and rich cultural experiences that India has to offer. It can help seniors to relax, learn, and connect with like-minded people in a peaceful and rejuvenating environment and can help promote their overall health and well-being.